Nana Gyasi Owusu, one of the actors who featured in the famous 'Kejetia vs Makola' television show, has been called to the Ghana Bar

The comedian joined 154 other qualified lawyers who were enrolled and called to the Bar on Friday, March 27, 2026, at the Cedi Conference Centre

Ghanaians on social media who watched videos of Nana Gyasi Owusu's call to the Bar thronged the comment section to congratulate him

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Nana Gyasi Owusu, one of the comedians of the famous 'Kejetia vs Makola' television show, has been formally enrolled and called to the Ghana Bar.

Kejetia vs Makola is a Ghanaian courtroom satirical comic TV series. The series featured two categories of lawyers: a group of well-educated lawyers from Makola and self-acclaimed individuals who call themselves lawyers from Kejetia, representing their clients, respectively.

Comedian Nana Gyasi Owusu of ‘Kejetia vs Makola’ fame gets called to the Ghana Bar. Photo credit: @NGOghworld/Facebook & @sikaofficial1/X

Source: UGC

Nana Gyasi Owusu was called Barrister Ignatius in the series. He was one of the lawyers who had been to the Law School in Makola.

The actor not only took his role as a lawyer in the series seriously, but also took steps to be called to the Bar.

Nana Gyasi Owusu joined 154 other newly qualified lawyers to be enrolled at the March call, which was held on Friday, March 27, 2026.

For the first time, the March call received its own fair ceremony and dignity, just as the one held in October.

Watch the Facebook video of Nana Gyasi's call to the Bar:

Netizens congratulate 'Kejetia vs Makola' actor

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the videos shared on social media. Read them below:

@UmuofiaPresiden said:

"From the fake courtroom to the real courtroom soon."

@Chairman_Kobby wrote:

"Congratulations to him. He will make a good lawyer."

@quophiappiah said:

"Congratulations to him!! Apparently, he was not just acting it; he was equally training himself in that field."

@ur_Gean wrote:

"Not surprised at all. Congrats to him."

@AGhanaianlxnt said:

"Wow, man took a step forward 👏👏."

Jeremiah Eric Kwasi Adzovie wrote:

"A country where everyone wants to be a lawyer, hmmm. Please, where are our Engineers? For a country to develop, we need more Engineers more than anything. Hmmm, Africa, no innovation."

Kwaku Borkor responded:

"Jeremiah Eric Kwasi Adzovie, for every engineering work, there is a legal aspect to it."

Ofori Wan said:

"No wonder this Kejetia Makola actor was using big terms I couldn't understand at the time. 🤣 Nice one."

Samantha Addo, the daughter of Irene Naa Toshie, celebrates her call to the Bar in the UK. Image credit: Peacefm/Instagram, Hon.Irene Naa Toshie Addo-Lartey, Kessbenfm/Facebook

Source: UGC

Naa Torshie Addo-Lartey’s daughter called to the Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Irene Naa Torshie celebrated as her daughter, Samantha Addo, was called to the Bar in the UK, marking a proud family milestone.

The celebration also honoured 30 years since Naa Torshie herself was called to the Bar, stressing a remarkable generational legacy in the legal profession.

The former MP for Tema West earlier expressed willingness to support NPP flagbearer Kennedy Agyapong, stating she would love to serve as running mate.

Ghanaian nurse Called to the Bar

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse, Leah Afoakwa, Esq., became the envy of many after she was called to the Ghana Bar.

In an interview, Leah shared her motivation to save and defend lives as a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

She spoke about her intent to balance the demands of both nursing and law through strategic planning and aims to impart her legal knowledge to her healthcare colleagues.

Source: YEN.com.gh