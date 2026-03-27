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Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei: Karma President Shares Doom Prophecy for Ghanaian Pastor
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Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei: Karma President Shares Doom Prophecy for Ghanaian Pastor

by  Kofi Owusu
3 min read
  • Karma President has raised eyebrows with his latest prophetic declaration about renowned preacher Telvin Sowah Adjei
  • In a TikTok video, the self-proclaimed seer prophesied doom for the Prophetic Life Embassy church founder
  • Karma President's doom prophecy about Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has stirred mixed reactions among social media users

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Controversial Ghanaian spiritual seer Abusua One God, popularly known as Karma President, has shared a concerning prophecy for renowned preacher Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei.

Karma President, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, Doom prophecy, Controversial seer, TikTok prophecy, Karma President Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei
Karma President sparks reactions as he shares a doom prophecy about Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei. Photo source: Telvin Sowah Adjei
Source: Facebook

In a pre-recorded video he shared on his TikTok page on Thursday, March 26, 2026, Karma President accused Telvin Sowah of portraying himself as a preacher, claiming that he had not been called into the Christian ministry by God.

The self-proclaimed seer cautioned the prophet to focus his attention on some matters happening in his father's home.

Karma President claimed that Telvin could not become a prophet and fight against certain alleged spiritual forces that were present in his father's home.

Read also

Karma President ignites debate with powerful prophecy about Cheddar

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He said:

"There is a young man in this town called Telvin Adjei Sowah. He is a pastor. I am advising him, and he should listen carefully. He knows that God did not call him. He is the one who portrays himself as a pastor."
"I am telling him something serious. Sowah, listen carefully. Make sure you keep your eyes on your father's house because if you become a pastor, you cannot fight against the spiritual forces there."

He claimed that the Prophetic Life Embassy church founder needed to respect the spiritual forces to gain their support, warning that his failure to do so could bring severe consequences.

Karma President claimed that Telvin was facing many spiritual struggles and needed to seek help to avoid any issues in his life.

He said:

"Respect the spiritual forces in your father's house so that they can support you, or else you will face serious disgrace from them. In the spiritual world, he is sleeping in a toilet. Anyone in such situations faces poverty, illness and disgrace. So Sowah, seek help."

Read also

“I have been invited to join an international cabinet”: Prophet Telvin's prophecies earns recognition

The self-proclaimed seer's claims about Prophet Telvin Sowah have ignited mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

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Karma President prophesies doom for actress Nana Ama McBrown, sparking worry among fans. Image credit: @sumsumwiase, @iamamamcbrown
Source: TikTok

The TikTok video of Karma President sharing his concerning prophecy about Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei is below:

Karma President's prophecy for Telvin stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Creating Space said:

"This man is predicting the future. He is giving accurate prophecies. Karma president, please check it well for us."

Pkaymay commented:

"I don't think you know Sowah, senior."

OheneLarryk wrote:

"Oh, masa masa, stop what you’re doing. The guy is good. Why this? Ahba!"

Mide G said:

"It is not your fault! All this is the fault of the government and social media."

Karma President prophesies doom for Cheddar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President prophesied doom for Ghanaian politician and business mogul Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar.

In a video, the self-styled seer claimed that the New Force Movement leader faced danger and needed spiritual help.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

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