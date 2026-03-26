The family of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba has officially outdoored a new head after removing Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu Boahen

They outdoored the new family head on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the funeral of Daddy Lumba's nephew, Kofi Lumba

The new family head addressed the gathering at the funeral and called for love and unity among themselves as he leads them

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A new head of the late music legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh's family has been outdoored during the burial of his nephew Kofi Lumba on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

A woman who was in black took the microphone to introduce the new family head to those who were present at the funeral ceremony.

Daddy Lumba's family officially outdoors new head after removing Abusuapanin Tupac. Photo credit: Daddy Lumba/Facebook, @gossips24tv/IG & @abrewananatv/TikTok

Source: UGC

In an Instagram video, the woman hailed the new family head with appellations before asking him to stand so everyone could see him.

When he stood up, the crowd clapped and cheered him as a way of showing their love.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Daddy Lumba's new Abusuapanin speaks

After rising to his feet, the woman asked him to address those present. The new family head took the microphone and shared a few words with those present.

He called for a united and loving family and thanked them for seeing him as worthy to lead them.

"I am grateful to my family members for appointing me to lead them. I only seek that the family will be united in love. I won't talk much, but to thank the family for the trust they have in me."

Watch the Instagram video below:

Netizens welcome Lumba's new family head

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the posts shared by @gossip24tv on Instagram. The video is below.

@richcollection97 said:

"They want the one they can control."

@_styledbyceci responded:

"@richcollection97 it’s not about controlling. If you listened to mama china, it was because of the good deeds of Tupac’ brother, the previous abusuapanii that’s why they made him abusuapanii too.Mama china mentioned Tupac’s brother brought peace and unity into the family. Abusuapanii is suppose to unite his family no Matter what. Taking his family to court was a wrong move."

@flawus_tastykitchen wrote:

"Welcome sir❤️."

@obaapa_akyaa7 said:

"Well done. 🙌👏👏👏 culture at its peak. 👏👏."

@landlord8o wrote:

"Apuuuuuuu...Tupac is still the real abusuapenin."

@mimagifty said:

"I thought as much; the very moment I saw him sitting quietly."

@ankrah77 wrote:

"Honourable man and not the autocratic leader 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@paulinaatadana said:

"In his head he's daddy lumba's abusuapayin 😂😂😂😂😂."

Daddy Lumba's family reportedly remove head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu from his position during a meeting on March 11, 2026. Photo credit: @utvghana, @gossips24tv

Source: TikTok

Daddy Lumba’s family destools Abusuapanin

On Wednesday, March 11, the Ekuona family held a meeting to deliberate on a motion to remove Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu from his position.

On February 26, the family held an initial meeting during which Abusuapanin was accused of bringing the family into disrepute and ordered to appear on March 11 to respond to the charges.

He failed to show up, leading the extended family to remove him from his position as family head.

After the meeting, other members of the immediate family, including Mama China and Daddy Lumba’s uncle, Wofa Yaw Opoku, spoke to the media and confirmed the decision reached by the family.

Source: YEN.com.gh