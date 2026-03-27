Gyankroma, the daughter of former President Nana Akufo-Addo, has denied claims that she was awarded a $25m contract to paint interchanges in Accra

She described the allegations as baseless, emphasising that the Art for All Project she led was independently developed and funded

Gyankroma has also threatened legal action against individuals and media outlets that continue to spread the false claims

Gyankroma, the daughter of Ghana's former President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has denied claims that she was awarded a $25 million contract to paint interchanges in the Greater Accra Region.

Her denial comes amid renewed allegations of the said contract by some Ghanaians, including renowned sports journalist Bright Kankam Boadu.

Gyankroma, the daughter of Ghana's former President, Nana Akufo-Addo, denies being awarded a $25m interchange painting contract. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

The sports journalist, while commenting on the artworks created by some visual arts senior high school students at the Asokwa Interchange in Kumasi, questioned why a similar project was awarded to Gyankroma at the sum of $25 million.

These claims have also been repeatedly made by US-based controversial Ghanaian journalist Kevin Taylor.

However, in a statement issued on Friday, March 27, 2026, Akufo-Addo's daughter refuted the allegations, describing them as baseless and unfounded.

She claimed that no such contract has ever existed, been proposed, or been awarded to her.

"Let me state, again, unequivocally and for the record: This claim is completely false. No such contract has ever existed, been offered, or been awarded," she said.

Gyankroma also challenged her accusers to make public any information or documents to contradict her claims.

She explained that the Art for All Project she spearheaded was independently developed and funded.

"If any individual, media platform, or commentator is in possession of such a contract, I challenge them to produce it publicly. They will not because it does not exist," Gyankroma dared.

"The Art for All projects were privately conceived and executed through the Creative Arts Agency, funded through a combination of private sector support and personal contributions. These facts have been publicly stated before and remain unchanged," she explained.

Read the Facebook post below:

Gyankroma threatens legal action over $25m allegations

Consequently, she threatened to take legal action against any individuals, platforms, or media outlets that publish or amplify these false claims against her.

"The deliberate revival and spread of this fabrication, particularly across social media platforms, is a calculated attempt to mislead the public and damage my reputation," she stated.

"Accordingly, I have today instructed my lawyers to take immediate legal action against the individuals, platforms, and media outlets responsible for publishing and amplifying these falsehoods," she warned.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, slams Paul Adom-Otchere for belittling his qualification. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Amoakohene slams Adom-Otchere

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, had responded strongly to claims by broadcast journalist Paul Adom-Otchere questioning his medical qualifications.

The regional minister shared proof of his academic credentials on social media after the remarks were made on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana.

The exchange had revived earlier claims by Captain Smart about Adom-Otchere’s unfinished professional law training, sparking fresh debate on social media..

Source: YEN.com.gh