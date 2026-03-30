Dr Cadman Atta Mills has criticised the airport reception organised for President John Dramani Mahama on his return from the UN

He compared the situation with the leadership style of his late brother, John Evans Atta Mills, who preferred modest send-offs and receptions

His comments have sparked debate on social media about governance priorities and the role of political protocol in presidential travel

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Dr Cadman Atta Mills, an economist and brother of the late former President, Professor John Evans Atta Mills, has criticised the airport reception for Ghana’s current Head of State, John Dramani Mahama.

In a post on X, he questioned the practice of organising welcome receptions and drew comparisons with his brother’s style of governance.

Cadman Atta Mills, the brother of late John Evans Atta Mills', criticises the airport reception organised for President John Dramani Mahama/Facebook. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

“Interesting tradition: show up and be seen. You are either with the delegation or at the airport to send off and to welcome back. But who is manning the shop? President Mills was not very fond of that. He was satisfied to be seen off by his Vice-President and/or his Chief of Staff. That was that,” he wrote.

Dr Cadman Mills made this post in reaction to a video showing ministers and government appointees at Kotoka International Airport awaiting President Mahama’s arrival.

The reception was organised to welcome the President following the approval of his historic resolution on reparative justice at the United Nations General Assembly.

He further stated that he once questioned his late brother for doing the same thing, in response to an X user who pointed out that some government officials had welcomed Professor Mills at the airport during his time as President.

Dr Cadman Mills also explained that he told Professor Atta Mills it was “insane” for him to have allowed such a reception, but added that, in his brother’s case, the welcome was tied to a special occasion.

"You remember Prof once returned from his medical treatment outside to a lot of ministers and govt officials welcoming him at the airport, where he did some jogging to show that he was fit. That was also unnecessary at the time," the X user, @profdublyn_zee, wrote.

"It was not just unnecessary. It was insane! And I let him know about it. But at least that was a special occasion. There were concerns about his health (he was really in a bad shape when he left for medical attention in the U.S. at my insistence," Dr Cadman Mills replied.

Read the X post below:

Other reactions to Cadman Mills' post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to Dr Cadman Mills’ criticism of President Mahama’s airport reception below.

@haywoods_group said:

"This is how we end up creating monsters and people who wont leave the presidency of their countries in Africa, even when they are too old and can no longer function. SYCHOPHANCY AND HERO WORSHIP. We have no respect for the value of time."

"@OfosuAsoma77360 also said:

"Exactly. The fanfooling from the Chief of Satff is too much. We are soo much behind. Can we be serious for a moment."

Black-American praises President John Mahama for the slave reparations call. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1/X & @JDMahama/Facebook

Source: UGC

US man applauds Mahama over UN resolution

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that an African-American man praised President John Mahama for slave trade reparations and recognition of the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity.

According to the man, Ghanaians must be proud of President Mahama for not being like other leaders who take handovers from the US and Western countries.

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video on social media thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh