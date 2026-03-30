A Ghanaian man’s reason for ending his marriage with the mother of his children has triggered reactions online

It happened after he admitted to tapping into his wife’s phone to read her chats and found out she was seeing other men

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video have shared their views on the decision taken by the man

A Ghanaian man has announced that his marriage to his wife, with whom he has kids, is over.

George, who is currently based in the US, made this disclosure when he spoke in a phone interview to Auntie Naa on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa TV regarding his wife’s alleged infidelity.

A Ghanaian man cries out on the Auntie Naa Oyerepa Afutuo show after allegedly finding out his wife was having an affair Photo credit: @KucherAV, dragana991/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Delving into details, he stated that he got to learn about his wife's actions after tapping into her phone to know more about who she was speaking with and what their conversations were about.

He said his fears were confirmed when chats he read made it obvious his wife was having an affair with multiple men in his absence.

A screenshot of one chat showed the wife of the man being referred to as “baby” by another man in a morning conversation.

A Ghanaian man in the US shares a screenshot of his wife's conversation with lovers. Photo credit:@Auntie Naa TV/TV

Source: Youtube

According to the young man, the attitude of his wife changed after she received advice from her friend, who deceived her into chasing after men who could help her relocate abroad.

Auntie Naa is a popular media personality famous for her radio programme that revolves around resolving relationship disputes. Photo credit: @Auntie Naa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He recounted all the financial support and help he gave the woman, coupled with the attempts made to ensure she could join him in the US.

George concluded by admitting that although he has forgiven his wife for whatever happened in the past, reconciliation will not be possible because he cannot bring himself to accept that his wife cheated on him.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated over 2,000 views and 100 comments.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Reactions as man accuses wife of infidelity

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the young man regarding his wife’s alleged infidelity.

@alhassansulemana3345 stated:

“I wish Auntie Naa would deny this lady compensation because she doesn't deserve anything from this guy. Please Auntie Naa, no second chance because she won't change. If this guy should consider her again and take her to America, she will let them deport him,mark it.”

@AkosuaBlessing-q7l6o opined:

“Fear women and save your life.”

@NkoneTV added:

“Gifty, you have done all these and you are also demanding such an amount? Shame. Brotherhood is proud of George.”

@SchuSchuster opined:

“Auntie Naa, I don’t believe this woman.”

@alhassansulemana3345 added:

“The lady is simply not ready to stay with one man; she has become a cheat and is not willing to change.”

Man demands compensation from lover

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 32-year-old man, identified as Changa-Moro Meyemoh, sought GH₵70,000 in compensation from his girlfriend.

It happened after a DNA test allegedly proved that a child he had with his girlfriend was not his.

In a now-viral video, the man explained that the recompense was to cover the costs he incurred while supporting the pregnancy, both before and after the child’s birth.

He also added that his girlfriend’s family imposed a hefty fine on him when they discovered he had impregnated their daughter out of wedlock.

Source: YEN.com.gh