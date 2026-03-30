Henry Quartey, has criticised national security operatives for asking him to leave the scene of a school building collapse in Accra Newtown

He accused the security personnel of politicising the rescue efforts, despite his presence being meant to assist victims

Quartey, who previously served as Minister for the Interior, said the incident reflected misconduct by the Ghana Police

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The former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has expressed disappointment over how some national security operatives treated him at the scene of the school building collapse in Accra Newtown.

Speaking to the media, Henry Quartey said he had only visited the accident scene as a former MP for Ayawaso Central, to assist in the rescue of the victims.

Henry Quartey, former Interior Minister, clashes with national security operatives at the Accra Newtown school building collapse scene. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

However, the national security operatives asked him to leave the scene, a situation he described as disgraceful.

He further accused them of politicising the rescue effort at the building collapse scene.

"I'm sad today, and so disappointed that people have been trapped in rubble, and we are here to help, but they are doing politics. I want the whole world to know that after serving this constituency for 12 years, one of my constituents just told me that he has lost his first daughter, and so if I don't have the right to be here, I'm leaving. I want the world to know that this is bad politics.

"The National Security, Police, and Military are sacking me like a goat, and I want the world to know that this is very disgraceful, and so the whole of Ayawaso Central should know that they are politicising it, and so I'm leaving. I have done what I have to do; I came here to help. I am not the one doing the work, but my presence here helps. This is bad, it's very, very bad, and I'm pinning this on the Ghana Police, whom I have served under as Interior Minister before. They have shown misconduct today," he said.

Henry Quartey also served as the Minister for the Interior and later as the substantive Minister.

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Three confirmed dead in school building collapse

Three people were confirmed dead at the school building collapse occurred on Sunday, 29 March 2026, near the Experimental Junior High School in Accra Newtown.

The Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak confirmed this in an interview with the media at the accident scene.

He disclosed that 20 others were rescued from the rubble and are currently receiving treatment at various health facilities across Accra.

He added that the three deceased persons comprised one male and two females.

“We have asked the Fire Service to do their count, the Police to do their count, NADMO to do their count, and the Ambulance Service to do their count. At least, we have put all the information together, and what we can say is that there was a total of 23 people. Unfortunately, we have lost three, one male and two females, but we are not able to provide their names for now,” he added.

Muntaka Mubarak further disclosed that the 20 rescued persons are receiving treatment at various hospitals in Accra.

“We thank God that 20 people are alive and receiving treatment at various hospitals, including the Police Hospital, the 37 Military Hospital, the Maamobi Polyclinic, and a private facility.”

The National Disaster Management Organisation says a woman and her kids were injured in the Klagon building collapse. Credit: NADMO Ghana

Source: Facebook

Mother, 3 children injured in building collapse

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh rported that another building collapse had been recorded in the Greater Accra Region, this time at Klagon.

A mother and her three children were caught up in the collapse of the three-storey building.

The developer of the building was summoned before the Tema West Assembly following the incident.

Source: YEN.com.gh