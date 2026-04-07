Nana Agradaa has caused a stir as she releases a deep prophetic message to Ghanaian leaders, weeks after her release from Nsawam female prison

In a video, Mama Pat shared the information God has directed her to give to the leaders, claiming the country needs intercessors, not doom prophecies

The prophetic insight from Nana Agradaa has sparked a massive reaction on social media, as thrilled Ghanaians have shared their diverse opinions

Founder and leader of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa, has shared a prophetic message for Ghanaian leaders, causing a stir.

Nana Agradaa releases a prophetic message for Ghanaian leaders, sparking massive reactions. Image credit: @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Following Mama Pat's release from the Nsawam female prison in March 2026, she has been making headlines with happenings in her church, and the most recent one was a spiritual word to the country's leadership.

Addressing her congregants on Sunday, April 5, 2026, the self-acclaimed woman of God stated that God has asked her to send a message to the leaders of Ghana, claiming the country needs intercessors who will pray for the nation.

"The leaders in this country should listen to me. God said I should deliver this message to them. This country needs intercessors and not doom prophecies. We need people who can step in and pray intensively for the nation," she said.

Nana Agradaa further blasted Ghanaian men of God, who always give doom predictions about the country. She explained that prophesying is not the problem, but doing nothing about it and only coming out to take credit when it materialises is unacceptable.

"Some pastors in this country prophecy doom about the country, and surprisingly, it comes to pass, but what did they do about it when they had the vision? Ghana need people who will gather and pray for the nation, morning, afternoon and evening, for the country to prosper," she added.

Nana Agradaa's message has sparked a massive reaction on social media, with Ghanaians sharing their opinions about the prophetic insight.

The TikTok video of Nana Agradaa delivering the word is below:

Reactions to Agradaa's prophetic message

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the prophetic message from Nana Agradaa.

Gospel Mavis wrote:

“Some people may think it is settings, but it's the Lord speaking through her.”

Anita wrote:

“Hmm, Mummy, you will go higher and higher in the Lord. People will see you, and they won't believe it is you. The Lord is on your side.”

Godslove wrote:

“I'm certain that Mama has been called now. May God use her to fulfil his divine purpose. Amen.”

Nana wrote:

“Very powerful, even her way of dressing has changed. God bless you, I love this new version.”

Esther Nana Afia Afariwaa wrote:

“The God who used Paul can use this woman, too. He's able to do all things, but time will tell if really God has passed her through. Let's pray for her.”

Kwame wrote:

“There has been a divine encounter; no one can tell me otherwise.”

Lita Smart wrote:

“First time listening to her with goose bumps all over.”

Below is an Instagram video of Nana Agradaa having a purported encounter with God:

Nana Agradaa released from Nsawam prison, causing massive debate. Image credit: @originalagradaa, Adom Online

Source: TikTok

Captain Smart reacts to Agradaa's release

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Onua Maakye morning show host, Captain Smart, had reacted to Agradaa's release from prison, praising Angel Asiamah for the selfless support he offered her while in prison.

He stated that while many people perceived that he would have the liberty to do what he pleased when his wife was arrested, Angel remained clean and channelled his efforts into getting his wife out of jail.

Source: YEN.com.gh