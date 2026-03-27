Prophet De-Lighter Roja, popularly known as, has cautioned Ghanaian Members of Parliament to be vigilant as the month of April approaches

He says that he foresees troubling events, including deaths and unfortunate incidents, particularly affecting politicians

The prophet further urged them to seek guidance from their spiritual leaders or trusted authorities to safeguard themselves

Prophet De-Lighter Roja, founder and superintendent of the Roja City International Church, has issued a cautionary message to Ghanaian parliamentarians ahead of the month of April.

The self-styled prophet, known for his doom-laden prophecies, announced that he foresees a difficult and potentially dangerous period, particularly for politicians in the country.

Prophet Roja has cautioned Ghanaian lawmakers ahead of April. Photo credit: Delighter Roja/Facebook

Source: TikTok

According to him, his vision suggests that April may be marked by deaths and unfortunate incidents affecting some Members of Parliament, especially those from the Eastern, Greater Accra, Central, and Ashanti regions.

He urged lawmakers from these regions to exercise heightened caution in their daily activities as the month approaches, stressing the need for vigilance.

Prophet De-Lighter Roja further advised that, in their best interest, all members of Parliament within the regions mentioned should consult their spiritual leaders or any authority they believe in to assess their safety and take necessary steps to avert possible misfortune.

Despite the seriousness of his claims, he declined to mention specific names, explaining that he preferred to keep such details private, which informed his decision to deliver a general prophecy.

Prophet Roja has gained attention over time for making prophetic pronouncements about prominent figures in Ghana, particularly those in political leadership.

He gained public attention after a prophecy about an aircraft accident involving prominent members of Ghanaian society allegedly came to pass. He has since been considered a force to be reckoned with by some members of the public.

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Prophet Roja delivers prophecy about Ghanaian women

Self-styled prophet De-Lighter Roja cautioned Ghanaian Christian women about what he describes as a surge of evil spiritual forces emerging from the deep seas as the country moves into March 2026.

In a recent message, he claimed to have seen troubling events involving some Members of Parliament. Photo credit: DelighterRoja/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Samuel Henry, the divisive head pastor of Roja City International Church in East-Legon, Accra, stated that he had received a vision of 'dark energies' rising from the ocean, that would target women.

According to the preacher, these supernatural forces are set on carrying out attacks against female members of society.

As a precaution, Prophet Roja advised women to refrain from wearing earrings or body jewellery throughout March as a safeguard against the anticipated spiritual assault.

He called on Christian women around the country to remain prayerful during the period, advising that vigilance and faith are the only essential tools to withstand the supposed threat.

Prophet Roja is known for making prophetic declarations, some of which his followers claim have come to pass, while others spark controversy and debate within both religious and social media circles.

Roja prophesies to Captain Smart on TV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja had given a prophecy to Captain Smart during his appearance on Onua Maakye.

The preacher shared some family secrets regarding the media personality's birth and claimed that he would lead the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh