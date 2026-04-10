A Ghanaian lawyer has stirred reactions with her advice to Ghanaians on issues of marriage

She advised couples to be specific and take certain steps in order not to regret it if the marriage ends in divorce

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared mixed reactions following the lawyer’s remarks

A female Ghanaian lawyer has reacted to a High Court judge’s ruling in the divorce case between wealthy businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife, Joana Quaye.

In a video, the lawyer known on TikTok as marigoldmawenaalloteyesq shared advice for women on lessons to be learned about marriage.

A Ghanaian shares her thoughts on the Judge's ruling in the divorce between RNAQ and his ex-wife. Photo credit: @marigoldmawenaalloteyesq@richardniiarmahquaye

Source: UGC

She noted that the ruling makes it clear that financial contribution in marriage is very important.

In this vein, she stressed the need for women to approach marriage as a business transaction.

She also called on women to ensure their partners sign a prenup agreement, especially when it comes to joint property.

She further advised women to ensure they are involved in the acquisition process, payments, and that their names are properly included in all relevant documents.

She finally advised women to invest in themselves during marriage, because unforeseen circumstances may arise.

" Also make sure that you enter into your marriage as a slay queen. No one knows when it will end so invest in yourself and your future".

The lawyer summed it up by admonishing women to take note of the necessary steps during their marriage.

1. Financial contribution to properties is what courts consider most important; ensure ownership is clearly shared.

2. Keep receipts, bank records, and MoMo transaction proofs.

3. Ensure your full name appears on all property documents.

4. Be actively involved in the purchase and construction process.

5. Sign agreements before and during marriage regarding all acquisitions."

The advice from the lawyer comes after Justice Kofi Dorgu, in his final judgment, awarded Joana Quaye one-third share of a house at Dansoman, GH₵300,000 in financial provision, and GH₵5,000 monthly for the upkeep of their three children, along with two cars.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye sparks an online frenzy after publicly addressing Haia4Reall for the first time. Image credit: RichardNiiArmahQuaye, Hajia4Reall

Source: Facebook

The judge’s ruling, according to The Law Platform, was aimed at preventing frequent divorces driven by expectations of large financial gains.

Justice Kofi Dorgu also noted that Joana Quaye was still attractive and could remarry, which formed part of his reasoning.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated a lot of reactions.

Below is the TikTok post

Reactions to the lawyer’s advice

Social media users who commented on the video shared varied opinions:

Ohemaa Cashout:

“I don't have time for all these. I will rather put that energy into building myself.”

Miss Yamba:

“This marriage thing ankasa is a business deal oo.”

Life Opined:

“What if both names are on all the properties, does the wife automatically get a share?”

RNAQ fuels Hajia4Reall dating rumours

YEN.com.gh also reported that RNAQ got many talking after publicly praising Hajia4Reall’s beauty.

The businessman’s comment on her viral photo has intensified speculation, with many expecting the duo to go public with their romance soon.

Source: YEN.com.gh