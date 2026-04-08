Ibrahim Mahama's son, Amer Michael, has made a rare public appearance with his UK-based girlfriend, MKayla, abroad

In a video, the Ghanaian business mogul's son showed off his close bond with his girlfriend as they spent time in Belgium

Amer Michael Mahama and his Mkayla's latest public sighting has triggered many reactions from social media users

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Amer Michael Mahama, the son of renowned Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama, has courted attention after his latest public appearance with his girlfriend, MKayla.

Ibrahim Mahama's son, Amer Michael, flaunts his close bond with his girlfriend, MKayla, during their luxury vacation in Belgium. Photo source: @dianon_gh, @ibrahim_mahama_71, @mks.insider/TikTok

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, April 7, 2026, Michael Amer Mahama's girlfriend, MKayla, a UK-based lifestyle and travel content creator popularly known as MK's Insider on social media, took to her official TikTok page to share a video of how she celebrated Easter with her boyfriend in Belgium.

In the video she shared, the couple flaunted their close bond as they posed for photos inside an elevator while preparing for their outing.

Amer, a U-20 international who has represented Ghana's Black Satellites team, looked handsome in his white hoodie, beige knit beanie, and jeans, while MKayla opted for a sweater and denim jeans.

Ibrahim Mahama's son and his girlfriend later hopped into an expensive, luxurious Audi A3, where the USL Dunkerque winger drove the latter to the town.

The couple first stopped by a Rolex store, where Amer had his expensive wristwatch resized before visiting an Essential Antwerp store to shop for clothes.

The Ghanaian business mogul's son and his girlfriend also visited a Hermes Paris store to pick up an order for a pair of slippers.

Amer and MKayla later visited other high-end fashion brand stores to shop for more clothing items and show off their wealthy lifestyle before returning to their apartment.

The TikTok video of Ibrahim Mahama's son, Amer, and his girlfriend on their vacation in Belgium is below:

Ibrahim Mahama's son showcases drifting skills

Ibrahim Mahama's son, Ibrahim Mahama Jnr, showcased his drifting skills at the Supercar Spectacle event at the Borteyman Sports Complex on December 21, 2025.

Many high-profile Ghanaians graced the December 21 event, including Ibrahim Mahama Sr, one of the most visible car enthusiasts in Ghana, who has, over the years, displayed high-level drifting skills.

Other dignitaries included businessman and politician and founder of the All People's Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, businessman and politician and founder of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, and many others.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Tema Jesus Official, the young son of the popular business mogul showed off his car driving and drifting skills.

Ibrahim Mahama and his son, Ibrahim Junior, share a heartwarming moment on the tarmac in front of their private jet, with Ghanaians taking inspiration. Photo source: @ibrahim_mahama_71

Source: Instagram

He was seen driving to the staging area behind the wheel of a BMW sedan and took a lap around before he started showcasing his drifting skills.

In a moment reminiscent of his father, Ibrahim Mahama Jr wowed the crowd as he effortlessly spun his car around.

The TikTok video of Ibrahim Mahama Jr displaying his drifting skills is below:

Ibrahim Mahama's son and girlfriend stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

ChrisRudarlTech commented:

"Asikafo) mma."

Nextbigfingg said:

"You lot be living like this😭."

Amer Mahama speaks after joining USL Dunkerque

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Amer Mahama spoke after joining USL Dunkerque from Nice Ibrahim Sporting Club in September 2025.

On his Instagram page, Ibrahim Mahama's son shared a short message to celebrate his move abroad.

Source: YEN.com.gh