A Ghanaian man has triggered reactions on social media after he shared his heartbreak story on Oyerepa Afutuo

This comes after he invested heavily in a lady he met on Facebook, only to later discover he had been duped

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video called out the man for leaving his wife to pursue other women

A Ghanaian man who opted to have an affair outside his marriage is now filled with regret over the decision he made.

Kofi Alhassan, a Ghanaian man based in Spain, appeared on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa TV to lament over the betrayal by the woman he recently met.

A Ghanaian man cries out on the Auntie Naa Oyerepa Afutuo show after being dupped by a lady Photo credit: @Aunti Naa TV/YouTube

Source: UGC

He explained that everything started after he met a lady on Facebook and decided to befriend her.

The friendship turned into an affair as they began dating.

The lady, however, stated that she was jobless, which motivated Kofi to purchase seven plots of land in Kintampo, Ghana, with the hope of helping her venture into tomato farming so she could earn a living.

After years of a long-distance relationship, Kofi decided to return to Ghana in a bid to meet his lover. However, what followed was unexpected.

On reaching Kintampo, his efforts to meet the lady proved futile, as she kept giving excuses.

It was on the show that it became clear that Kofi had been duped, as the photo the lady used on his social media pages turned out not to be the actual person.

Auntie Naa is a popular media personality famous for her radio programme that revolves around resolving relationship disputes. Photo credit: @Auntie Naa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Watch the YouTube video here:

Man demands compensation from lover

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a 32-year-old man was seeking GH₵70,000 in compensation after a DNA test allegedly proved that a child he had with his girlfriend was not his.

He explained that the compensation was to cover the costs he incurred while supporting the pregnancy, both before and after the child’s birth.

He also claimed that his girlfriend’s family imposed a hefty fine on him when they discovered he had impregnated their daughter out of wedlock.

Source: YEN.com.gh