A Ghanaian man is demanding GH₵70,000 in compensation after a DNA test allegedly showed that a child he had with his girlfriend was biologically not his

He claimed that his girlfriend and her family had treated him unfairly, which prompted his decision to demand compensation to cover the costs he incurred

Scores of netizens have taken to Facebook to share their thoughts and other words with the man

A 32-year-old man, identified as Changa-Moro Meyemoh, has sparked a social media frenzy after demanding GH₵70,000 in compensation after a DNA test allegedly proved a child he had with his girlfriend was not his.

According to the young man, the money was meant to offset the costs he incurred while supporting the pregnancy, both before and after the child’s birth.

He claimed that his girlfriend’s family imposed a hefty fine on him when they discovered he had impregnated their daughter out of wedlock.

The man who was speaking during a radio talk show further claimed that he was also forced to cover additional expenses amounting to GH₵8,000.

He reiterated that he ostensibly did all of this in good faith out of the love he had for his girlfriend.

He therefore found it both surprising and unsettling when a DNA test allegedly proved that the child he had spent so much on was not his.

“I was shocked when Maakua informed me she was pregnant, since we had known each other for barely a week. But I took the news in good faith, having never had a child before.”

“Her family slapped me with hefty fines, claiming I had impregnated their daughter out of wedlock. Her father demanded GH₵8,000 in compensation, and I paid it.”

Changa-Moro lamented what he described as the supposed unfair treatment he received from his girlfriend’s family.

He alleged that Maakua and her family took advantage of the situation to exploit him.

He also claimed that he spent GH₵33,000 on the child’s naming ceremony alone. This, he said, along with other expenses, was the reason he was demanding compensation.

“I spent nearly GH₵50,000 taking care of her and the pregnancy. It feels very unfair to think that all the while I was supporting her, she knew the baby was not mine. For the naming ceremony alone, I blew Ghc 30,000.”

“I am demanding GH₵70,000 in compensation to help cover all the costs, time, and resources I have invested."

Reactions to man fuming over DNA test

Scores of people have taken to social media to express their thoughts and opinions on the subject. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Akosua Yummyy commented:

"Let's be sincere, she didn't love the man from the beginning."

Comfort Boampong noted:

"Auntie Naa, May God bless you and your crew for the good work done. Thank you for helping him get justice. Thank you so much."

Ellen Ama Cart said:

"I can't think far about this. I am even ashamed."

