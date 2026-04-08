Afua Asantewaa and her daughter celebrated her recent achievement in Canada, jamming to old Ghanaian rap in the car, radiating joy and mother-daughter vibes

The heartwarming bonding moment has thrilled fans, offering a glimpse of happiness amid her separation from husband Kofi Owusu Aduonum and family challenges

Afua Asantewaa, in an earlier video, playfully shaded her husband, sparking conversation online, showing she is embracing life and independence while in Canada

Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa, known for her Guinness World Record singathon attempt, has returned online with a heartwarming video capturing a joyful moment with one of her daughters.

Afua Asantewaa and her daughter jump on GH rap songs to celebrate landing a major achievement in Canada. Image credit: StyleAfrique, afuaasantewaasingathone/Instagram

Source: UGC

The Instagram video shows the mother and daughter bonding in a car, singing along to Brothez hit song, 'Simple' as Afua Asantewaa hit the road after achieving a significant personal milestone. Earlier, she shared her excitement after securing her G2 driver’s licence in Canada.

The cheerful moment comes at a time when her family life has been in the spotlight. In recent weeks, Afua Asantewaa shared that she had separated from her husband, ace Ghanaian journalist Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

For years, the couple had been admired by many as a strong and supportive pair, particularly during her singathon journey. During that period, her husband was widely seen standing by her side, offering visible support throughout the demanding attempt.

Although the details of their private struggles were not publicly known at the time, Afua Asantewaa later explained that ongoing issues contributed to their decision to part ways. She has since relocated to Canada with her children as she navigates a new chapter of her life.

The latest video, capturing a lighthearted and joyful moment with her daughter, has drawn positive reactions online, with many expressing happiness at seeing her embrace new beginnings while focusing on family and personal growth with less drama.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Afua Asantewaa shades husband amid marriage drama

Earlier, Afua Asantewaa Singathon threw shades at her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, over his finances.

In a post circulating on social media, Asantewaa questioned the income of journalists in Ghana, including her husband, amid her marital issues.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband, a veteran sports journalist, have been trending online after she announced in a TikTok live session that she had separated from him.

Afua Asantewaa responds to claims about her financial status amid the separation saga with her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum. Photo source: Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum, @afuaasantewaasingathon/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The Guinness World Record (GWR) singathon attempt maker stated that the separation occurred after the family relocated to Canada, adding that they were still legally married and not divorced.

Afua Asantewaa also noted that she was healing from the setback she was facing in her marriage.

In subsequent videos, she levelled several allegations against her husband, which elicited criticisms on social media.

Her remarks came after months of speculation about her marriage among Ghanaians on social media.

The rumours about her marital woes became rife in July 2025, after she shared a confusing video on social media.

The Instagram video of Afua Asantewaa announcing her separation from her husband is below:

Following the announcement of her separation and the dragging of her husband in subsequent videos, a section of social media tagged her as ungrateful.

To the critics, Afua Asantewaa had abandoned her husband after he had spent his resources to make her who she is today.

However, she has subtly denied any suggestions that she was living off her husband's resources.

Afua Asantewaa reacts to husband's asylum rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa reacted to rumours of her husband seeking asylum in Canada.

In an interview with Blakk Rasta, the former GWR participant recounted a conversation she had with her husband about the issue.

Source: YEN.com.gh