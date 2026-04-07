Afua Asantewaa Singathon has questioned her husband's financial stability amid their ongoing marital issues

In a trending post on social media, Asantewaa wondered how much journalists make to fund a lifestyle like hers

Coming after she released a statement asking for privacy over their separation, many have blasted her online

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Afua Asantewaa Singathon has thrown shades at her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, over his finances.

In a post circulating on social media, Asantewaa questioned the income of journalists in Ghana, including her husband, amid her marital issues.

Afua Asantewaa responds to claims about her financial status amid the separation saga with her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum. Photo source: Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum, @afuaasantewaasingathon/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Afua Asantewaa and her husband, a veteran sports journalist, have been trending online after she announced in a TikTok live session that she had separated from him.

The Guinness World Record (GWR) singathon attempt maker stated that the separation occurred after the family relocated to Canada, adding that they were still legally married and not divorced.

Afua Asantewaa also noted that she was healing from the setback she was facing in her marriage.

In subsequent videos, she levelled several allegations against her husband, which elicited criticisms on social media.

Her remarks came after months of speculation about her marriage among Ghanaians on social media.

The rumours about her marital woes became rife in July 2025, after she shared a confusing video on social media.

The Instagram video of Afua Asantewaa announcing her separation from her husband is below:

Following the announcement of her separation and the dragging of her husband in subsequent videos, a section of social media tagged her as ungrateful.

To the critics, Afua Asantewaa had abandoned her husband after he had spent his resources to make her who she is today.

However, she has subtly denied any suggestions that she was living off her husband's resources.

Afua Asantewaa responds to claims about finances

On Monday, April 6, 2026, Afua Asantewaa took to her official TikTok page to share an old video of herself amid claims that she had no money and was dependent on her husband

In the old video, the media personality was seen carrying a new baby on her back as she interacted with two white men inside a luxurious house.

Captioning the post, she questioned why critics assumed that the salary from her husband's work in the Ghanaian media space made her relevant.

According to her, media men in Ghana did not earn enough to take care of the lifestyle of a woman like her.

"The still believe that monthly salary took care of a woman who dealt with sponsors and handled millions of cash with her kids at her back at work. GOWA, MISS KIDI, POSE FOR AFRICA, AFRICA OUTSTANDING WOMEN AWARDS. How much do media men make a month?" she retorted.

See a screenshot of the post on Facebook below:

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa's shade at her husband

Afua Asantewaa's shady post has sparked reactions online. While she did not explicitly mention her husband's name, many chided her, especially after she had released an apology statement asking for privacy.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Quojo Da-Ras said:

"The fact that she still uses 'Singathon' and Guinness World Record Attemptee on her letterhead says a lot about her personality and her perspective on life."

Lets Discuss said:

"When looking for a life partner, be sure to consider someone who is not loud. Do not choose someone who talks about every little Support they give u when things become difficult. Not money-wise alone, but all other aspects."

Bright Asante Abeyie said:

"It is disastrous to share a common space with an enemy and a competitor clothed in spousal gowns."

Jhenry Ankomah said:

"I weep for Snr Aduonum as a young man. He could never tell of this day even if an angel were to tell him. I pray for him."

Afua Asantewaa is now separated from her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum. Image credit: Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa reacts to husband's asylum rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa reacted to rumours of her husband seeking asylum in Canada.

In an interview with Blakk Rasta, the former GWR participant recounted a conversation she had with her husband about the issue.

Source: YEN.com.gh