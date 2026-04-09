Kofi, a Ghanaian man living and working in the UK as a nurse, said she intends to return home after several years abroad

The male nurse said he had some assets and started a business in Ghana that could ensure he was ok if he returned home

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Kofi, a Ghanaian man living in the United Kingdom (UK) and working as a nurse, said he wants to return to his home country.

According to Kofi, he entered the UK with legal documents and started work as a Senior Carer while awaiting to write his exams to be licensed as a nurse in the country.

A Ghanaian nurse working in the UK says he wants to return home after years abroad. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Kofi said even though he's not struggling as much as others who travelled to the UK without the legal documents, he hopes to return to Ghana.

"If I really want to, I can save £20,000 in five months. Due to the nature of my job and my monthly expenses, I can save easily."

Kofi said he lives in Scotland and has achieved a lot in his four-year stay abroad. He said he wants to return home.

"I have been in the UK for four years, and I can boldly say that even the doctor in Ghana who has worked for 20 years hasn't achieved half what I have. My monthly salary in the UK is equivalent to my two-year allowance in Ghana."

"I am planning to return to Ghana. Even though we make a lot of money in the UK, there is no happiness. We are not happy here at all. When I return to Ghana and I get a job in the health sector, I will do it. I own two-storey buildings in Ghana," he added.

Kofi added that he has started a block factory in Ghana, which is fetching him some income even before he returns home.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Reactions to Ghanaian who want to return

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@millicentsanful5290 said:

"Dj’s face just Dey funny me, he knows paa s3 the man is lying. Is it the same UK we all know anaa or a different UK 😂😂."

@NANAAMOAKOATTA wrote:

"Majority of the guy's words are not true. I have been in London for the past fifteen years, and I know what you can do for four years in the UK."

@roseanne1466 said:

"DJ, next time someone brags about owning houses or apartments abroad, please tell them to show the deed to the land. And also, if he can save £4,000 a month after bills, which is very questionable after four years, then why not stay there? I mean, not even a senior engineer can make that much money.😂."

@owusuprince1442 said:,

"Ei bra, meaning you are able to save around £48,000 a year? Eish, the same UK we live in😂😂."

@mamashe wrote:

"If my family back home watch this video, they will say that I'm not in the UK but in Iran. Eeei, is there a different UK or the same one I'm in?"

@SamuelLartey-c8r said:

"You can earn lots of money as a nurse if you work part-time with another health care agency, as they pay more than the NHS. Don't call him a liar."

@paulapostle8045 wrote:

"Why not? 5 years is possible based on the job, and maybe no wife, children and don't give money to people easily."

A Ghanaian family living abroad returns to their homeland to start farming. Photo credit: @kobengdarko/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Family leaves Canada for Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian family had shed light on their decision to relocate to Ghana from Canada.

In a video on TikTok, the woman said that the family was inspired to make the big move by the teachings of Obeng Darko.

Social media users who took to the comments section praised the family for using their lived experience to inspire others.

Source: YEN.com.gh