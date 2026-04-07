Pastor William Gyimah has been arrested for allegedly threatening Vice-President Opoku-Agyeman on social media

The Inspector-General of Police's team launched a targeted operation after a viral video of threats surfaced

Prophet Gyimah's threats reportedly extended to First Lady Lordina Mahama amid ongoing investigations

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a Kasoa-based pastor, Prophet William Gyimah, for allegedly issuing death threats against Vice-President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman.

Prophet Gyimah, General Overseer of Elohim International Ministry, was arrested on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, after a video of his alleged threats went viral on social media.

Prophet William Gyimah: Pastor Who "Insulted' Mahama Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Veep

Source: Facebook

The suspect, 49, was apprehended by the Inspector-General of Police's Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) during a targeted operation at Kasoa in the Central Region.

A statement by the police indicated that the unit had intercepted what it described as a "high-priority viral video on TikTok and other platforms featuring the suspect issuing the threat."

At the time of this report, Prophet Gyimah had been handed over to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for further investigation.

In the statement, CVET warned the public and media against using their platforms to foment trouble or disseminate content that threatens the peace and security of the state, adding that updates would be provided as the investigation progresses.

"The Police Administration wishes to strongly caution the public and media houses against using their platforms to foment trouble or disseminate content that threatens the peace and security of the State," the statement said.

See the police Facebook post below:

Following the police statement, it also emerged that Prophet Gyimah's threats had also affected the First Lady, Lordina Mahama.

A video that emerged showed Prophet Gyimah in police custody, being interrogated.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Who is Prophet William Gyimah?

As earlier stated, Prophet William Gyimah is the founder and leader of the Elohim International Ministries at Kasoa.

A controversial figure, most of his prophecies have been going in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and he has often been captured lambasting President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In February 2025, he was sighted in a viral video chiding Ghanaians for voting for Mahama instead of the NPP's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

For him, Dr Bawumia was more knowledgeable than Mahama, and thus wondered why voters chose the latter in the 2024 general elections.

Watch the Facebook video below:

It is worth noting that criticising John Dramani Mahama, his wife, or any other government official is not illegal by itself.

However, alleged threats or inciting statements, especially against officials, are what triggered legal action.

Prophet shares Black Stars prophecy, gives 3 directives

Meanwhile, a YEN.com.gh reported that a popular prophet had got tongues wagging in the wake of his prophetic declaration regarding the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The buzz came after he opened up on a vision he had about the World Cup and shared certain directives the GFA and the playing body should follow.

He expressed confidence in the video that the fortunes of the team would turn around if the directions given were carried out.

Source: YEN.com.gh