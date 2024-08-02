Obroni Woman Tries Ghana Bofrot For The First Time: "It's Really Nice"
- A white lady, married to a Ghanaian man, has warmed hearts on social media after she demonstrated her cooking skills
- In a video, the lady attempted to prepare bofrot, a local Ghanaian food for the first time after watching the recipe on YouTube
- Ghanaians online praised the white lady, who has adopted the name Akua, for her cooking skill
An Obroni woman has tried her culinary skills on one of Ghana's street snacks, known as Bofrot.
The Obroni woman (white lady) who is married to a Ghanaian man, said she started craving bofrot after coming across a TikTok video of how it was prepared.
Having taken note of the recipe and method of preparation, the white lady, whose adopted Ghanaian name is Akua, took to her kitchen to attempt the bofrot for the first time.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Akua was captured mixing ingredients in preparation for the local Ghanaian food, which is mostly served with porridge in the morning as breakfast or with peanuts in the afternoon as a snack.
While frying the bofrot, her husband, identified as Kwasi, was also spotted in the video hailing and teasing his wife.
The white lady's bofrot came out quite well, considering that it was her first attempt.
After everything was done, Akua took a bite and then proclaimed "It's really nice."
Kwasi also tasted it and praised his wife for her effort, saying "It looks nice, reminiscing about his childhood back home in Ghana.
"We need hausa koko to compliment this bofrot," the caption accompanying the video posted read.
Ghanaians online praise Akua
Ghanaians online who chanced on the video were impressed by Akua's first attempt at preparing bofrot.
@Afua konadu said:
"She did so well."
@Maamejoe also said:
"You should add ground nuts.. well done Mrs."
@Big Joe commented:
"Bro u ve got a gud woman take gud care of her."
@KwasiAndAkua replied:
"Thanks will do."
Obroni man prepares banku
In a related YEN.com.gh story, an Obroni man living in Ghana with his Ghanaian wife won hearts on social media after he prepared banku with her in a video.
The foreigner who has adopted the Ghanaian name Kofi proudly showed off his banku preparation skills.
Aided by his wife, the pair went through the step-by-step process of preparing the tasty delicacy. Kofi spoke thick Twi as he communicated with his wife while preparing the food.
