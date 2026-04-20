A woman has moved many online after sharing concerns about her church experience, sparking widespread discussion about the current state of modern-day church practices

Following claims she had made against her church, she has announced that she will stop attending weekday services and voluntary activities, choosing to attend only on Sundays

Suspected land guards have invaded the premises of a Church of Pentecost branch, causing commotion and drawing attention to the situation at the church site

A Ghanaian woman has shared her reasons for no longer attending church services on weekdays, a decision that has sparked wide discussion on social media.

Ghanaian woman quits weekday church services, citing inequality among members. Image credit: iStock, seniorperezgh/Instagram, Elbernard Nelson-Eshum/Facebook

Source: UGC

In an Instagram video shared by seniorperezgh on April 18, 2026, the woman, whose identity was not published, explained that she had concluded that equality within her church fellowship was not fully practised.

According to her, members who dedicate more time to church activities, such as attending all weekly services, cleaning, and taking part in all kinds of voluntary duties, often feel sidelined when it comes to attention and opportunities.

She further described situations where pastors were said to individually call and pray for wealthy members one after the other, while others were grouped and prayed for collectively.

This, she noted, influenced her decision to step back from weekday church activities and redirect her focus toward improving her personal financial situation, so she could also be regarded as deserving of individual attention and prayers.

“So I have also decided to stay out and put all my time into working to enrich myself. Yes, I will be going to church only on Sundays,” she stated.

She added that in her observation, some affluent members mostly attend church only on Sundays and do not usually participate in weekday voluntary activities, yet they often receive more attention and favour compared to others who are more actively involved.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Woman quitting church on weekdays sparks reactions

Netizens have flooded the comment section as they share their views on the woman’s concerns. Below are some of their reactions.

nii_oloboye commented:

"Your church is a problem. There are good churches around."

akua. Annan wrote:

"Very true, but have a personal relationship with God."

osfri_hymbuk indicated:

"Eye 👁 clear now, adwene no aba fie 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Rhodaesinam_am_an_enterpreneur added:

"That's all my sister bravooooo👏👏👏👏👏👏👏😂😂😂😂."

peddydawson shared:

"My Sister Is Called Awakening 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Salokvng added:

"🔥my dear, very true 👍 advice yourself."

Suspected land guards cause commotion at the Church of Pentecost Easter Convention in the Gomoa East District on April 5, 2026. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Suspected land guards cause commotion Pentecost Church

Some individuals suspected to be land guards caused pandemonium at an Easter Convention organised by the Church of Pentecost in Nyanyano, in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The suspected land guards reportedly invaded the convention grounds on Sunday, April 5, 2026, and disrupted a service marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

According to a report by Citi News, worshippers were attacked at the forecourt of the community palace, the venue for the Easter convention.

Source: YEN.com.gh