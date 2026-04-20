Gifty Brown, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cookers Delight in East Legon, Accra, has shared details of how she acquired her Mercedes G Wagon

She explained that the luxury vehicle was purchased using proceeds from her meat pie and pastries business

She made these remarks during an interview with Zion Felix, where she discussed her entrepreneurial journey

Gifty Brown, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cookers Delight in East Legon, Accra, has said that she acquired her latest Mercedes G Wagon from the proceeds of her meat pie and pastries business.

According to her, the business has been highly profitable over the years, generating steady income that enabled her to consistently save towards purchasing the luxury vehicle.

Gifty Brown has explained how her pastry business funds her luxury lifestyle. Photo credit: ZionFelix/Facebook, Mark Sutton/Getty Images

Source: UGC

She explained that her success in the pastries and food business has been driven by strong customer demand and loyal patronage, which has translated into sustained financial growth and business expansion.

Speaking further about her journey, Gifty Brown said her experience in the Ghanaian business environment has shown her that many people are often hesitant when it comes to taking risks and exploring new opportunities.

She noted that she sees numerous money-making opportunities in everyday life, but believes many Ghanaians fail to take advantage of them due to a cautious mindset.

She made these remarks in an interview with Zion Felix, where she discussed her business growth, challenges, and her rise from humble beginnings to success.

The Cooker's Delight Eatery and Pub CEO advised that there is a strong need for a shift in mindset among Ghanaians, describing it as the first step towards wealth creation and long-term financial success.

According to her, many people are held back by fear of failure, which affects their ability to take bold steps in business and personal development.

The Ghanaian businesswoman encouraged young people to adopt a more positive outlook on life and to be open to opportunities, stressing that success often comes to those who are willing to take calculated risks.

Gifty's remarks have sparked conversations about entrepreneurship and opportunity in Ghana. Photo credit: Cooker's Delight/Facebook

Source: Facebook

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Social reactions to Gifty Brown's success story

Scores of netizens have shared their thoughts on Gifty Brown's inspirational story. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Theophilus Abaasah commented:

"Meat pie? They should use ordinary things to cover up what they do. Do you know when my mum started baking bread? It is a lie."

Nana Osei Kwarteng said:

"Maame Anima at Ashtown has been selling these same pastries: meat pie, doughnuts, spring rolls, plantain chips, chips, atwemo and nkate cake, for more than 20years, because I was schooling at ST. ANN’S INTERNATIONAL 2006 era. And to date, she doesn't even own a bicycle, but you are here telling me this story."

Nana Araba Eshun shared:

"I tap into the pie anointing, sticking to my spring rolls business. I will buy a plane next year, y’all will see."

Refelcia Bekoe noted:

"When people don’t believe these things, I laugh. It’s all about strategic savings. Pie money can buy a G-wagon paaa."

McDan recounts how he became wealthy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Daniel 'McDan' McKorley opened up about how he became a wealthy businessman in Ghana.

The business mogul shared that he used to sell kerosene and deep-fried dough, popularly called bofrot, on the streets of La in his youth.

During the same interview, McDan addressed the negative perceptions about rich individuals and their success stories, inspiring netizens.

Source: YEN.com.gh