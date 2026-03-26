Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has responded to speculation about her possible appointment as Ghana’s Minister for Defence

The rumours intensified after NDC General Secretary Franklin Fifi Fiavi Kwetey shared a cryptic social media post recently

The Korle Klottey MP downplayed speculation, saying she was 'not aware of that' when asked about the reported appointment

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has reacted to rumours about her possible appointment as Ghana's Minister for Defence.

The role of the Defence Minister became vacant following the tragic demise of Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah in the Obuasi helicopter tragedy on August 6, 2025.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings reacts to rumours about her possible appointment as Ghana's Defence Minister. Photo credit: Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings/Facebook.

Source: UGC

The late former Defence Minister was among eight prominent Ghanaians, including the Minister for Science and Environment, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and military crew members, who lost their lives in the helicopter crash last year.

Eight months after the tragic accident, the positions of the Defence and Environment Ministers remain vacant, sparking concerns and speculation among some Ghanaians about when President John Mahama will nominate new people to fill those portfolios.

On March 23, 2026, a social media post by the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Franklin Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, got people speculating about some big moves within the governing party.

Kwetey shared a photo of himself and Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings on his social media pages, with a caption about patience and consistency.

"Don’t rush your journey. What is meant for you will come together at the right time. Stay patient. Stay consistent," he wrote.

This had NDC supporters wondering if there was a big announcement about Agyeman-Rawlings coming.

Many people who reacted to Fiifi Kwetey's post wondered if Zanetor was about to become the Minister of Defence, a position she has widely been tipped for.

What Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings said about rumours

A video shared on social media by 1957 News on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, showed Zanetor making her way to the Chamber of Parliament.

In the video, which has since gone viral, some faceless individuals were heard referring to the Korle Klottey MP as 'incoming', suggesting that she is about to be named a minister by President Mahama.

However, in a quick response, Zanetor replied, 'Guys, I don’t know about that,' amid smiles while looking amazing in her beautiful Kaba traditional Ghanaian outfit.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Who is Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings?

Zanetor, the first child of Ghana's longest-serving President, the late Jerry John Rawlings, has been in Parliament since 2017 and is currently serving her third term.

She serves as the Chairperson of the Committee on Security and Intelligence and is a member of the Gender and Children and Environment, Science and Technology committees.

Before her parliamentary career, she practised as a medical doctor for over a decade after earning her medical degree from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

She furthered her education with a master’s degree in conflict, peace, and security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre and holds multiple certifications in security and leadership from prestigious global institutions.

Given her extensive experience in the area of security, coupled with her professional background as a scientist, many believe she would be a perfect fit for either of the two vacant ministerial portfolios.

Zanetor applauds improvements at GAF recruitment exercise

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings had joined the Parliamentary Select Committee to inspect the resumed GAF recruitment exercise at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

She expressed satisfaction with the improved security measures and disciplined atmosphere following the tragic stampede, saying the committee would present a favourable report to Parliament.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh