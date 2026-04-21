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Relief For Abu Trica As High Court Repotrtedly Grants Him Bail Amid US Extradition Case
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Relief For Abu Trica As High Court Repotrtedly Grants Him Bail Amid US Extradition Case

by  Kofi Owusu
1 min read

Embattled Ghanaian businessman Abu Trica has reportedly been granted bail by the High Court amid his battle to escape extradition to the US.

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Abu Trica
Relief For Abu Trica As High Court Repotrtedly Grants Him Bail Amid US Extradition Case
Source: Instagram

The latest development in the Swedru-based socialite's case was announced by his lawyer Oliver Barker Vormawor on Facebook on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

In a short post, he wrote:

"The High Court has just granted bail to Abu Trica. Shalom."

The Facebook post is below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

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