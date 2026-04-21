Embattled Ghanaian businessman Abu Trica has reportedly been granted bail by the High Court amid his battle to escape extradition to the US.

Relief For Abu Trica As High Court Repotrtedly Grants Him Bail Amid US Extradition Case

Source: Instagram

The latest development in the Swedru-based socialite's case was announced by his lawyer Oliver Barker Vormawor on Facebook on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

In a short post, he wrote:

"The High Court has just granted bail to Abu Trica. Shalom."

The Facebook post is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh