A Ghanaian lady has shared her regret after abandoning her thriving businesses in Ghana to work abroad

She has advised others to focus on short visits abroad rather than relocating permanently for work

The former banker has warned that life abroad is far more difficult than many imagine

A Ghanaian woman, known on TikTok as hair_boss, has opened up about her struggles after leaving behind her flourishing businesses in Ghana to pursue work abroad.

In a heartfelt video posted on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, Akushika, a former banker, recounted how she once lived comfortably in Ghana, running a successful hair and jewellery business alongside her banking job.

Her ventures, she said, provided her with a stable and fulfilling lifestyle before she decided to move to the United States in search of “a better life.”

However, she now regrets that decision.

“Working abroad is not easy,” she confessed, adding that although opportunities exist, the challenges are overwhelming.

“There is nothing free here. I am suffering. When I was in Ghana, at least I was a bit okay.”

Currently working in a maximum-security prison, she disclosed that her work hours are long and strict, about 15 hours daily, with no access to her phone.

“We are not allowed to use our phones,” she stated, warning others against believing that success abroad comes easily.

Akushika explained that the culture abroad is vastly different from Ghana’s.

Unlike in Ghana, where people often gift money or items to support one another, she said that such gestures are rare in the U.S.

“If you have a good job in Ghana, I am pleading, stay there and do your job,” she urged.

“Living in this country is not easy. Ghana is better.”

She concluded by encouraging young people to consider travelling abroad only for short visits or holidays rather than relocating permanently in search of employment.

Ghanaians react, praising her honesty and courage

Her candid video has received massive engagement on TikTok, with many Ghanaians sharing similar experiences and applauding her bravery for speaking the truth.

AD Mansa wrote:

"Hmmm been here for 25 years so I understand , but my advice to you is to gather some money for business and leave, because it is getting more harder out here."

jojolove044 wrote:

"Sis, thank you for sharing. All is well."

Barbara Ofosua Owuani wrote:

“Omggg… it’s 5 months today and I’m already depressed. Feel like going back. Eeeiii .”

Awo Mensah added:

“Hmmm sis, same here. I left everything and relocated to the States. Now I understand what you mean.”

Mznaa Mercedes commented:

“Sister, Abrokyire has really humbled me. One day when I return to Ghana, I’ll tell my story too.”

Sweet Angel remarked:

“They won’t listen. Let them come and experience it for themselves.”

