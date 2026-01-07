A University of Cape Coast final-year student, Thaddeus Kwame Anomah, has reportedly died after an explosion

The Agribusiness Students’ Association of Ghana (ABSAG–UCC) confirmed the tragic news in a touching statement

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post have expressed condolences to Thaddeus's family

A final-year Bachelor of Science student at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Thaddeus Kwame Anomah, has tragically lost his life.

The young man, who was majoring in Agribusiness, reportedly met his untimely demise after an explosion that occurred in a washroom.

A UCC final-year Bachelor of Science student, Thaddeus Anomah, reportedly loses his life in an acid explosion.

Although details about Kwame Anomah’s passing are sketchy, a lady known on TikTok as @empressada_2, who appears to know the deceased well and had a good relationship with him, described what reportedly happened.

"A plumber poured acid in their washroom, and it exploded since he was the one who visited the place," she told a commenter.

She then posted a video showing the aftermath of the explosion and the havoc it created in the washroom, with the clip later taken down.

ABSAG mourns passing of UCC final-year student

The Agribusiness Students’ Association of Ghana (ABSAG–UCC), in a post on TikTok, expressed sorrow over the passing of their colleague.

They offered their condolences to the grieving family during this difficult time.

"The Agribusiness Students’ Association of Ghana (ABSAG–UCC) sadly announces the passing of our colleague, Thaddeus Kwame Anomah (Level 400). We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire ABSAG community. We encourage all members to remain united and keep his family in our prayers during this difficult time. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

The tragic passing of Thaddeus Kwame Anomah has revived sorrowful memories of Candy Osei, a third-year UCC student who died in a gas explosion.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Candy Osei, who is also a UCC student, dies due to a gas explosion, months before the death of Thaddeus Kwame Anomah. Photo credit: @Voice of UCC/TikTok

UCC students mourn Thaddeus Kwame Anomah

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have expressed their deepest condolences to the grieving family.

Hael stated:

"Thaddeus left without saying goodbye to me."

David opined:

"But do plumbers use acid to work? If not, they should report him."

Afiah God-Fearing opined:

"May his soul rest in peace. I don’t even know him, ooo, but immediately I saw the post, I was like awwww mmmm. My condolences to his family and you as well, dear."

Hanaat Ishak reacted:

"Eeeeee 2026, we welcome you with joy, hmmmmmm. God have mercy on us. RIP to all gone souls."

Bella opined:

"This is very sad. May his soul rest in peace. God protect us."

Naya 2104:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Ewura Ama Lizzy:

"Sometimes when you are building and the workers realise nobody knows about it, they can do it. So we should involve or take different people to the site, yeah, hmm."

