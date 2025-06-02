Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son, Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah, made a rare public appearance at the opening day of the Mining in Motion Summit on June 1, 2025

The Asantehene's son delivered a speech and praised his father for his visionary leadership in making the high-profile event happen

Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah's public appearance at the Mining in Motion Summit triggered reactions from Ghanaians

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son, Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah, made a rare public appearance at the opening day of the Mining in Motion Summit at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra on Monday, June 2, 2025.

The three-day summit was held by the Asantehene's son to bring together key players in the African mining sector to explore the industry’s prospects to make a significant impact in communities and on the global scene.

Many distinguished personalities, including Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, President John Dramani Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Samuel Esson Jonah, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and many others, attended the inaugural conference.

Speaking at the event, Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah, who is the Managing Director of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), expressed gratitude to his father, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the convener, for his visionary leadership in making the Mining in Motion Summit happen.

The Asantehene's son also described the summit as an opportunity to reshape the mining sector in Ghana and its future.

He said:

"I offer my deepest appreciation to my father, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, King of the Ashanti Kingdom and the convener of the Mining in Motion Summit, for his vision and leadership, which have made this moment possible."

"It is a moment to reflect, reset, and reshape the future of mining in Ghana. As part of that vision, this summit was designed to convene the entire value chain in one room."

Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah's sighting at the Mining in Motion Summit at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City marked a rare public appearance for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son.

The Asantehene's son has kept a low profile for most parts of his life and has rarely been spotted at high-profile functions with his father, unlike some of his siblings.

Not much information is also known about Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah's upbringing. However, he was recently captured hanging out with Dutch professional footballer Memphis Depay as they posed for photos in their beautiful Kente cloth.

Otumfuo's son's rare public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Otumfuo's son accompanies father to Despite's event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's young son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, accompanied his father to Osei Kwame Despite's Automobile Museum commissioning event on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

In a video, the Asantehene's son was spotted greeting distinguished personalities as he arrived with his father at the event.

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie looked all grown up, with many Ghanaians admiring his massive growth and humble demeanour.

