Man Caught on CCTV Stealing Phone from Victim on Street in Broad Daylight

A man has been captured on CCTV snatching a mobile phone from a victim in broad daylight after pretending to inspect the device along a roadside

The suspect, later identified by police as Joseph Nii Amanu Offei was seen fleeing on a motorbike as the victim chased him in distress

He was subsequently arrested near Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Saturday, April 4, 2026, following intelligence-led police surveillance

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A man has been caught on CCTV stealing a phone from a victim on a street in broad daylight.

The video circulating on social media shows the suspect, dressed in black trousers, a black-and-white shirt, and a baseball cap, riding a motorbike.

Man caught on CCTV stealing a mobile phone from a victim on the street in broad daylight. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

The suspect, a male, was captured engaging the victim along the roadside.

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the suspect called the victim over and pretended to examine something on the victim’s phone.

In one instance in the video, the victim attempted to walk away but was called back by the suspect, who continued examining the mobile phone before suddenly bolting away, speeding off on his motorbike.

Following this, the victim began chasing after the suspect in distress, running into oncoming traffic as the phone snatcher made his escape.

Further reports indicated that the suspect was later identified by the police as Joseph Nii Amanu Offei, also known as “Gaza” or “Hero”.

Hero was later arrested near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

His arrest followed sustained intelligence-led police surveillance, which linked him to a mobile phone-snatching syndicate operating within Accra.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the police, assisting investigations after his initial interrogation.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens react to phone snatcher's arrest

Netizens who chanced on the trending video thronged the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@JahJah28829863 said:

"He’s going to be released soon. They’ve known him from time. This new case will be swept under the bus, he’s done time for as long as 5 years before but he came right back to it. Sowutuom Offei UN45 dema silencer lol."

@eyiahevans_also said:

"December last year, someone snatched my Galaxy S23 ultra at Achimota overhead. I reported the case at Tesano police station, which is just a stone throw from the location. But the CID asked for money to go check if there are surveillance cameras."

@Nii_Kpai commented"

"Nowadays you can’t a help a genuine person ooooo because of all this oooo herhhhhh."

CCTV footage shows a masked robber in a jewellery shop in Accra. Credit: Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

CCTV footage captures gang robbing jewellery shop

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service recently arrested four suspects linked to a series of jewellery shop robberies recorded in Accra in 2025.

Following their arrests, CCTV footage capturing one of the incidents at a jewellery shop at Dzorwulu has surfaced online.

The footage had been made public by the Ghana police service and is being shared on Facebook.

The footage, dated October 20, 2025, shows one of the alleged suspects, fully masked, forcibly entering the shop by smashing the glass door with a hammer.

Source: YEN.com.gh