A Ghanaian stepmother emotionally prayed for her stepdaughter on her wedding day, expressing heartfelt blessings

The stepmother took on the traditional role of veiling the bride, wishing her a joyful marriage, success, and many children

Social media users who watched the video shared their thoughts on the bond between the woman and her stepchild

A Ghanaian woman and her stepdaughter could not hold back their tears as the stepmother prayed for her on her wedding day.

The woman said an emotional prayer for her stepdaughter before she left the house to marry the love of her life.

There is a tradition where the mother of the bride puts the veil over the daughter who is getting married. It is not known where Dr Gyamfuah’s mother is, but during her prayer, the stepmother announced that her father had died.

In an Instagram video, the two ladies cried as the stepmother blessed her stepdaughter before they left home.

“Wherever you are you make time to call and check on me. You send me money and items. Today I put this veil on for you. May God be with you in this marriage. I pray for God to bless you with children, in your job and every other thing. Maame, I love you wholeheartedly. If your father was alive, we would have been happier. May the Lord be with you in all you do. May God bless you and your husband. The Lord be with you and bless you with lots of children. So, I can enjoy my grandchildren.”

Netizens commend stepmother for praying for stepdaughter

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @ glam_by_bms on Instagram. Read them below:

Erhlinarm.fyngerl said:

“If all step mothers could be like this🙂🙂🙂🙂. God bless you mum.”

I_am_mhilly wrote:

“Awwww😢 I miss my mum. She would have been so happy on my big day.”

Mzlyna30 said:

“Amen and Amen . God bless you mommy . 3f3 keke.”

Gold.ilocks50 wrote:

“God bless you mother and God bless you daughter, am sure you were a good child to your step mother 😍😍 and she loves you back.”

Abena8880 said:

“Congratulations beautiful! God bless your union ❤️🙌🔥.”

Marrie_naaborley wrote:

“I tap into this blessing in 2025🥺🥺🥰🙏.”

Somuchchocl8 wondered:

“How many stepmothers have this ability?”

Elishaagyemang said:

“Maame Nyame nhyira wo. I mean may Jehova bless and bless you till you become a bless.”

Mama_atabongakeng wrote:

“And people talk about step moms. Good job mommy. Iam glad oam a great one. Good step mommy club.”

Mum steals spotlight at daughter's wedding

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful Ghanaian woman looked stunning in her flawless makeup at her daughter's wedding.

The mother of the bride wore a kente dress with a matching fascinator in a video that went viral.

Netizens who saw the video applauded the makeup artist for his impressive work and praised the woman's beauty.

