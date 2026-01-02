Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has posed with her biological mom for the first time in a viral video, which has gone viral on Instagram

The beauty goddess looked spectacular in a form-fitting dress while her mom stole the spotlight with her glamorous white outfit

Some social media users have sent well-wishes to Nana Ama McBrown's young-looking mom as she marked her 70th birthday in grand style

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has flaunted her biological mother for the first time in a viral video.

The Onua Showtime presenter organised a private birthday party to honour her mom at her plush mansion.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in a stylish outfit at her mom's 70th birthday party. Photo credit: @kobbykyei.

McBrown poses with her biological mom

Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown impressed many after she organised a party to celebrate her mom’s 70th birthday.

The style influencer looked elegant in a white knitted dress with colourful beads at the family gathering.

The 48-year-old rocked her natural permed short hairstyle and heavy makeup as she took the microphone to coordinate affairs at the event. She completed her look with beautiful pearly earrings and a matching gold jewellery set.

The Instagram video of Nana Ama McBrown and her pretty mom is below:

McBrown’s mom flaunts her youthful beauty

Celebrity actress Nana Ama McBrown's biological mother looked younger than her age during her 70th birthday shoot.

She wore a white sheer front-button dress with a matching white turban to mark the new milestone.

The celebrity mom accessorised her look with a silver necklace, gold wristwatch, and bracelet to complete her look on her special day.

The Instagram video of Nana Ama McBrown's biological mom is below:

McBrown flaunts her younger sister

Ghanaian screen diva Nana Ama McBrown's younger sister took over the internet with her flawless beauty.

The young melanin beauty graced her mom's 70th birthday in a crisp white long-sleeve shirt and a short pleated skirt.

The rising fashionista looked elegant in long African braids and stylish sunglasses. She wore a different set of earrings, necklaces, and bracelets to complement her fashionable look.

The Instagram video of Nana Ama McBrown's younger sister is below:

Maxwell Mensah attends McBrown’s mom’s birthday party

YEN Entertainment awards Most Stylish female celebrity, Nana Ama McBrown's ex-husband, Maxwell Mensah, made a rare appearance at her mom’s birthday party.

Baby Maxin’s handsome dad looked dapper in a short-sleeved top and matching white shorts while fidgeting with his phone.

He inspired many with his well-groomed beard and trendy haircut as he modelled in blue loafers with white soles at the private family event.

The Instagram video of Nana Ama McBrown's handsome ex-husband is below:

McBrown talks about her traditional marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown opened up about her divorce during an interview on TV3’s morning show.

Felicity Nana Ama McBrown explained that she divorced Maxwell Mensah in 2023. She spoke about their strictly traditional marriage and how it made their separation easier after 12 years together.

