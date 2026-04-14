Prophet Kwabena Asiamah, known as Ajagurajah, has spoken about why he cannot remain with one woman for a lifetime, sharing his personal relationship views

The Ghanaian spiritual leader also shared details of his personal life, explaining how he has supported his first wife, who stood by him long before fame and money

Ajagurajah earlier sparked massive reactions online after criticising Reverend Obofour over allegedly cheating on his wife, a story that has dominated news platforms

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The founder of the Universal Spiritual Outreach, Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, widely known as Ajagurajah, has spoken about his married life and personal beliefs regarding relationships.

Ghanaian spiritual leader Ajagurajah shares having multiple partners as part of his role as a man. Image credit: Ajagurajah Movement/Instagram

Source: UGC

According to the spiritual leader, having multiple partners is not wrong, provided a man can adequately cater for all of them.

He also used the opportunity to express appreciation for his first wife, describing her as the woman who stood by him through difficult times before his rise to prominence. He emphasised that he could not let her go, acknowledging her role in his journey.

Ajagurajah stated that he has secured four houses and two cars for her as part of his commitment and support.

He added:

“The kids also go to good schools.”

He further indicated that with these provisions in place, there should be no grounds for dissatisfaction, as he continues to take responsibility for his family.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Ajagurajah blasts Rev. Obofour for marrying one

Ajagurajah has also reacted to the rumours about his colleague Reverend Obofour over his alleged romantic relationship with socialite and entrepreneur Maame Sika.

On Sunday, February 1, 2026, Reverend Obofour celebrated his birthday with his wife, Queen Ciara, aka Bofowaa, and loved ones, posting heartwarming messages on social media.

In a TikTok live session, Ajagurajah expressed disappointment with Obofour for allegedly having an extramarital affair with only one woman.

The spiritual leader claimed that his colleague had reached a higher status in life and did not need advice on the number of wives he could marry.

Ajagurajah noted that his profound respect for Obofour had diminished after learning that he was involved in secret affairs with multiple women, aside from his wife, Queen Ciara.

He said:

"At your level in life, Obofour, should someone tell you the number of wives you should marry? I am really disappointed in you. So you only have one side chick? My respect for you has reduced."

Bishop Ajagurajah reacts to his colleague Reverend Obofour’s cheating allegations with Maame Sika. Photo source: @reverendobofourministries, @hiz_sarpomaah, @ajagurajah_official

Source: Instagram

He accused the founder of the Anointed Palace Chapel of being envious for marrying only one wife despite being wealthy.

He said:

"I used to respect you a lot, but my respect for you has reduced. Because you are an envious person, you have married only one woman despite the money you have. They said you have only married one woman in addition to your wife."

Ajagurajah also advised Obofour not to get involved in any dispute between his wife and a rumoured secret romantic partner.

Watch the TikTok videos of Ajagurajah reacting to Reverend Obofour's alleged cheating rumours below:

“The name Jesus has no power” - Ajagurajah says

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the founder and leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has caused a stir with a revelation on how he met his gods and how he moved from the name “Jesus”.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on UTV’s Atuu, Ajagurajah noted that his father was in ministry and that he took over the pastoral work after his father died. When he was 17, he encountered a man he believed to be an angel in his sleep.

Describing the man in question, he said he was thick and tall, looked like a white man with long hair and had three swords. According to the spiritual leader, the man was in metal attire with his back painted red, claiming he was called “Ajagurajah”.

Source: YEN.com.gh