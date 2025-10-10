Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has threatened to sue the Ghana Armed Forces over its enlistment age limits

He argued the current age cap violates the National Youth Authority Act, which defines youth as aged 15 to 35

The MP insisted medical fitness should be the primary requirement for joining the military, not age

The Majority Chief of Ghana's Parliament, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has threatened a lawsuit against the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) if it fails to review the age limit for enlistment.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dafeamekpor, who is also the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, raised concerns over the age limit requirement for persons who wish to enlist into the Ghanaian army.

Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, threatens to sue GAF over its enlistment age limit. Photo credit: Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor/X.

The current age requirement for enlistment into the GAF is from 18 to 25 years old for non-tradesmen, up to 27 years for tradesmen/tradeswomen, and 30 years for professionals.

Comparing this to other countries in the world, the Majority Chief Whip said the time had come for Ghana to review its age limit for enlistment.

Citing section 28 of the National Youth Authority Act, 2016, Act 939, which defines a “youth” in Ghana as a person between the ages of 15 and 35, the MP said it is unlawful for the GAF to design an enlistment criterion to the detriment of its youth.

According to the lawmaker, the most cardinal criterion for enlistment into the Ghana Army should be medical fitness.

"I believe that the present Armed Forces Enlistment Criteria have never been challenged on the grounds that it breaches the clear provisions of Act 939, 2016. I am of the firm conviction that the military must offer our youth, as properly defined in law specifically in Act 939, an opportunity to serve this nation when they are medically found to be fit for that purpose," he said.

"The Military Enlistment Guidelines, which contain other requirements including the minimum and the maximum age of a prospective applicant, must be designed with the provisions of the substantive law passed by Parliament on the youth in this country. It’s unlawful for any army to design an enlistment criterion to the detriment of its youth. No court should allow that to stand," he added.

Ghanaians react to Dafeamokpor's legal threat

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor's threat to sue GAF.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@spynet119 said:

"Hon I believe you have a legitimate point but introducing the foot soldiers to the issue is abit problematic because this whole age limit thing affects every youth of this country not only foot-soldiers. Thank you."

@WMTwai also said:

"Rather than going this route, why don't we use this effort to create opportunities in the productive sectors of the economy? If these people are good enough to be given guns to protect us, they should be more than qualified to work in a factory and generate value."

@RGNNURSEGH commented:

"You have a good point; but unfortunately you lost everything on your first comment on this whole matter. Party foot soldiers infiltrating our army is dangerous and ridiculous from any point. It may sound good to you today because your party is in power, but what of tomorrow?"

Sam Nartey George calls for a review of the age requirement for enlistment into the Ghana Armed Forces. Photo credit: Sam Dzata George & Ghana Armed Forces/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Minister speaks on GAF age limite debate

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, also called for a review of the Ghana Armed Forces’ enlistment age.

He said he believes this change would allow those who are in their 30s, who are physically fit, to serve their country.

Sam George's suggestion followed a recent announcement by the GAF about military recruitments and enlistments.

