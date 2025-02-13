A young Ghanaian woman has shared a letter a bus conductor wrote to her, expressing his love for her

In the letter, the trotro mate professed his feelings and listed the qualities that drew his attention to her

The mate expressed himself in impeccable English, warming the hearts of netizens who saw the post online

An intelligent bus conductor, popularly known as trotro mate. has won the admiration of many after boldly expressing his love for a passenger through a well-written romantic letter.

The young mate’s creative approach to matters of the heart has generated buzz online, with many praising his eloquence and confidence.

Ghanaian lady shares a letter a bus conductor wrote to her. Image source: I lovelittle

The letter, which has since gone viral, was reportedly handed to the female passenger at her mother's shop.

The young man did not present the money alone, he added some money to the letter.

In the heartfelt note, the trotro mate, known only as Nana Poku, described his admiration for the lady and expressed his desire to get to know her better. His words were carefully chosen, with heartwarming promises captured in the letter.

"I promise to take very good care of you and treat you like my mother and wife. Hoping to hear from you soon," one person said.

Netizens react to trotro mate's letter

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady flaunting the love letter expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

@Mr.Nkrumah’s 1st💕/UCC/UGC😘 wrote:

"At least he didn’t miss the difference between “I’m “ and “am.”

@dfw_nana_yaa.xx wrote:

"Please give him a chance to treat you well wai."

@Daylina Daymaya wrote:

"Why do i already believe tbis guy?"

@BLISS__HUB wrote:

"Give himmmm a chanceeeeeee."

@MG’s_HAIR STUDIO(Mallam) wrote:

"This is real love ooo my sister accept him wai,he even added 20gh for you to buy drink."

@Precious Morgan wrote:

"The money attached might be small but you might never get a thoughtful gentleman like that.. someone like that will definitely be great in future… you guys can just be friends on a positive note."

@Najat_396 wrote:

"Paragraphing on point."

@FameGod Alo Cee wrote:

"Make money ooo so that dey don’t use you create content 😁😂 The gal he’s dying for is also taken for granted by the rich."

@bezos3310 wrote:

"If my girl see she will say na me write am 😂😂 I hand writing ohh."

@Ms Akinie wrote:

"Maybe he's a billionaire in disguise ooo yooo."

@Obaayaa73 wrote:

"How many people pause to read it."

@Maame Gyamfua wrote:

"I like the part where he wrote “I promise to take very good care of you and treat you like my mother and wife”

@Berkah wrote:

"At least he’s good at English and got a nice handwriting."

Source: YEN.com.gh