Government Declares July 3 As Republic Day Holiday

The Ministry of the Interior has announced Friday, July 3, 2026, as the official day to observe Republic Day, a statutory public holiday

Although Republic Day falls on Wednesday, July 1, President Mahama has declared July 3 a public holiday via Executive Instrument

The declaration was made in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (Act 601), as amended

The Ministry of the Interior has announced that Friday, July 3, 2026, will be observed as Republic Day, a statutory public holiday, following a declaration by President John Mahama.

The announcement was made in a statement dated June 24, 2026, and signed by the Sector Minister, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak.

Although Republic Day falls on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, President Mahama has exercised his authority under Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (Act 601), as amended, to shift the day of observance to the nearest Friday via Executive Instrument (E.I.).

The ministry's statement read:

"The general public is hereby informed that Friday, 3rd July 2026, marks Republic Day, which is a statutory public holiday. However, in view of the fact that 1st July 2026 falls on a Wednesday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has, by Executive Instrument (E.I.), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601), as amended, declared Friday, 3rd July 2026, as Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country."

The Ministry urged all members of the public to take note and observe the holiday accordingly on Friday, July 3, 2026.

Republic Day, celebrated annually on July 1, marks the date in 1960 when Ghana became a republic under its first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, transitioning from a constitutional monarchy to a fully sovereign republic. The shift of observance to Friday is consistent with Ghana's practice of moving public holidays that fall mid-week to a more convenient day to allow for a longer rest period for workers and the general public.

Source: YEN.com.gh