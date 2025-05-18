A young Ghanaian lady is trending after she reacted to the proposed new immigration laws by the UK government

This comes after she expressed astonishment that the number of years required for immigrants to apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) would be increased

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post shared varied opinions on the announcement by the UK government

A young Ghanaian nurse who left her post in Ghana to work as a care worker in the UK has opened up about her plan to return to her country of origin.

Her decision comes after the UK government announced new immigration changes, which included extending the time required for qualified migrants to apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) from five to ten years.

Reacting to the announcement, the young lady who works as a domiciliary care worker took to TikTok video where she questioned the motive behind the move to extend the time required for qualified migrants to apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain.

She wondered why it was so difficult to offer a migrant worker the chance to have permanent residency after working in the country for five years.

“Family, what is the UK government saying? They no longer want us to qualify in five years but rather in ten years. Those eager for the red book are the ones who will have to work for a longer period. Why do you want us to work for ten years? You are not being truthful. Within five years, do you know how people have endured, especially those who do not see this as their calling? Those who see nursing as their calling, all because they want the red book, you want us to work for ten good years.”

In her case, the young lady said she was not bothered about the proposed immigration policies, as her aim is not to get a British passport but rather to earn some money and return to Ghana.

She then gave a specific timeline by indicating she would leave the UK for Ghana after five years.

“Because this is my calling, if the number of years increases I don’t care. I am not interested in the red book; I just want to earn a living so I can return to my home country, Ghana, and continue with my life. For me, after five years I will return to Ghana to continue with my life.”

At the time of writing the report, the adorable video had raked in over 4000 likes and 70 comments.

Reactions to the proposed immigration laws

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their views on the UK government’s proposal.

Yaw Dwarkwaa commented:

“Very good, my sister, return to the motherland when you feel you have made a comfortable life here. The initiative by the UK government is wrong.”

Royce Jr stated:

“Make your money and come home; na citizenship wode yɛ deɛn?”

Edna Laryea indicated:

“Say it again, ooo my sister!”

Ages stated:

“I really like the fact that you boast about your work.”

