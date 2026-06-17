Famous Black Stars supporter Obour has grabbed attention ahead of Ghana's game against Panama at the World Cup

Speaking in an interview, he opened up about his experience at the US Embassy after applying for a visa to attend the games

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have meanwhile showered him with praise for his unwavering support

The senior national team has received a big boost in the build-up to Ghana's crucial World Cup opener against Panama on Wednesday, June 17.

This comes after it was confirmed that an ardent Black Stars supporter, Obour, had been granted a US visa to travel and cheer on the senior national team at the tournament.

Obour, a popular Ghanaian fan rejoices after the US issues him a visa to attend the World Cup games. Photo credit: @ISSOUF SANOGO, Karl Bridgeman/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Obour opens up on getting visa approved

In a heartwarming video shared on the Facebook page of Yakubu Kadir, Obour, full of excitement, opened up about what it means to him to be able to travel for the games.

Quizzed on what transpired during the visa interview at the US Embassy, the ardent supporter said that upon arrival, the visa officer immediately remarked that he had seen videos of him supporting the senior national team at various matches.

According to Obour, he was then asked why he was only now applying for a visa to attend the World Cup, to which he responded that the timing was due to the preparations he had made for the trip.

He said the visa officer then asked whether he would return to Ghana after arriving in the US, to which he responded in the affirmative.

"I told the visa officer I would because I love Ghana."

Wearing a broad smile, Obour said the officer then informed him that his visa had been approved.

The announcement of Obour's visa approval to attend Ghana's World Cup matches will come as welcome news to the national team, especially amid reports of some ardent supporters being refused visas by the US Embassy.

The senior national team is set to play two games in the US during the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Watch the Facebook video of Obour on being issued a US visa

Reactions to Obour's visa approval for the World Cup

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video congratulated the ardent Black Stars fan for securing a visa to attend the team's matches.

Issaka Fatawu stated:

"Simple. I support my team to win the World Cup because I love Ghana. Simple. What is all this plenty talk?"

Fiifi Smile indicated:

"He went with pictures. They mostly approve you when you have proof."

Guy Fred indicated:

"They already know him and have seen a lot of pictures of him at the stadium.".

Appiah Stadium denied US visa

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium expressed frustration over his inability to secure a US visa ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

This followed his account of the challenges he faced in his quest to obtain a visa to travel to the United States.

He said the ordeal began when he attempted to book a visa interview but was informed that there were no available interview slots.

Appiah Stadium further stated that even if he had successfully obtained a visa, some people, including members of his own party, would have alleged that President John Mahama sponsored his trip to the World Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh