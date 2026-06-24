Ghanaian rapper AMG Medikal took to Twitter on June 24 to slam Tottenham Hotspur full-back Djed Spence for refusing to shake Thomas Partey's hand

Djed Spence was the only English player to snub Partey's handshake ahead of the Group L game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Boston on June 23

Medikal's jab at Spence's hairdo drew widespread agreement from Ghanaian social media users, with many dismissing the Tottenham defender as irrelevant

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Popular Ghanaian artist Medikal has slammed The Three Lions defender Djed Spence over his refusal to shake Thomas Partey’s hand.

Medikal blasts Djed Spence after snubbing Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey before Ghana and England's World Cup clash. Image credit: @Medikalbyk, @Bentil00

Source: Twitter

The Black Stars of Ghana took on the English national football team in the second group L game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Boston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

A big talking point before the game surrounded whether English players would shake the hands of the Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey.

Partey, who formerly played for Arsenal in the English Premier League, has become a flashpoint for controversy due to facing multiple charges of sexual assault during his time at the North London side.

Before the game, all players on the English team shook hands with Thomas Partey except one: Tottenham Hotspur full-back Djed Spence, who snubbed Partey’s handshake in protest over his charges.

The Facebook video of Djed Spence snubbing Thomas Partey is below.

Medikal slams Djed Spence’s Partey snub

On Wednesday, June 24, a day after the game, Ghanaian rapper AMG Medikal reacted to the controversy between Djed Spence and Thomas Partey.

Taking to Twitter, the Shoulder hitmaker slammed the Tottenham Hotspur player for his decision to ignore Ghana’s deputy skipper.

He shared a post by a Twitter user, Bentil, which had a photo of Djed Spence with the caption:

“This is the only player that didn’t shake the hands of Thomas Partey.”

Medikal took a harsh jab at Spence in his quoted tweet, jabbing him over his hairdo.

“Aaa shw3 ne frontal bi 🙄,” Medikal wrote.

The Twitter post shared by Medikal slamming Djed Spence is below.

Fans agree with Medikal's Djed Spence jab

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to AMG Medikal slamming Djed Spence for snubbing a handshake with Thomas Partey.

@MR_Asamoah_17 said:

"No one even rates him. Apuu, Spence be wey player?"

@Nana_KSY wrote:

"Ne muma sɛ USB cord aa yɛ buka mu 😩."

@purendc said:

"He doesn’t care about your emotions. Ereach your turn aaaa organise party for Partey."

@Godspeed26Gh said:

"Waiting to hear this in one of your yet-to-be-released songs."

@Xfive7 wrote:

"🤣🤣This frontal dey wan flex Partey. Ah, aba fo oo."

Ghanaians slam England defender Djed Spence on social media after snubbing Thomas Partey before their World Cup clash. Image credit: Justin Setterfield, Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaians roast Djed Spence after Partey snub

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian social media users slammed Djed Spence after his decision to refuse a handshake with Thomas Partey during the Black Stars' World Cup game against England.

In the aftermath of the game, comments on Djed Spence’s Instagram and TikTok pages were swift and unsparing, with many Ghanaian football fans delivering scathing criticism of the Englishman.

Source: YEN.com.gh