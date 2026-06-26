The US Supreme Court has ruled that President Trump can end temporary deportation protections for thousands of foreign nationals

The court also revived a controversial policy aimed at reducing the number of asylum seekers processed at US ports of entry

Thousands of immigrants currently holding temporary protected status now face the prospect of deportation following the ruling

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The United States Supreme Court has ruled that the Trump administration can cancel the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) of thousands of foreigners from Haiti and Syria, clearing the way for potential deportations of immigrants who have lived legally in the country under the programme.

The decision, reported by CNN on Thursday, June 25, also revived a controversial administration policy designed to curb the number of asylum seekers processed at US ports of entry.

The US Supreme Court has ruled that President Trump can end temporary deportation protections for Haitian and Syrian nationals. Image credit:Andrew Harnik, Pakin Songmor/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What Is Temporary Protected Status

Temporary Protected Status is a humanitarian programme that shields foreign nationals from deportation when their home countries are deemed unsafe due to ongoing armed conflict, environmental disasters, or other extraordinary conditions. Haitians and Syrians have been among the largest beneficiary groups under the programme, with thousands relying on it for legal protection and work authorisation in the United States.

The Supreme Court's ruling effectively grants the Trump administration the legal authority to revoke those protections, a move that immigrant advocacy groups had fiercely opposed.

Ruling raises deportation fears

The decision carries significant consequences for the affected communities. Haitians in particular have long benefited from TPS following a series of devastating crises in their home country, including the 2010 earthquake and subsequent political instability. Syrians have similarly relied on the status amid years of civil war.

With the Supreme Court now siding with the administration, thousands of individuals who have built lives in the United States under TPS face deep uncertainty about their immigration standing and the possibility of forced removal.

"Thousands of immigrants currently holding temporary protected status now face the prospect of deportation following the ruling. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The court's simultaneous revival of the asylum restriction policy at ports of entry further narrows legal pathways for migrants seeking protection, compounding concerns among human rights organisations about the administration's broader immigration agenda.

Below is Facebook's post on CNN announcing the Supreme Court ruling on TPS.

Reactions to US Supreme Court ruling

YEN.com.gh sampled comments

Nicolas Gutierrez stated:

"The Court did not 'side' with the Trump administration. It ruled on the law. Read the decision."

Jayden Levitt Insights added:

"Major decisions like this will shape the immigration debate for years to come. What are your thoughts?"

Roger Van Vooren opined:

"All things become easier when you appoint the judges yourself."

Mike Mitchell indicated:

"SCOTUS made the right decision. They were here on Temporary Protected Status (TPS). Temporary doesn't mean permanent."

Paul Naranjo added:

"The current Supreme Court no longer represents the views of many Americans. It's time to enact term limits for Supreme Court justices."

US announces package for foreigners willing to leave

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US announced a package for illegal residents willing to leave the country.

The Department of Homeland Security announced that participants would be provided with a free flight home.

Additionally, each participant would receive $2,600, equivalent to about GH₵29,000, as an incentive.

Source: YEN.com.gh