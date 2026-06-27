Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei appeared on Accra FM on June 25, 2026, to address his World Cup prophecies amid Ghana's final group game

The founder of Prophetic Life Embassy insisted he is not a betting prophet amid criticism from a section of fans

Prophet Telvin maintained his group stage prophecy stands unchanged, suggesting Ghana will beat Croatia

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has doubled down on his World Cup prophecy, insisting Ghana will beat Croatia 1-0 in their final 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L fixture at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Speaking during an interview on Accra 100.5 FM, the founder of Prophetic Life Embassy addressed growing public curiosity about his predictions ahead of the high-stakes clash.

Ghana vs Croatia: Prophet Telvin Sowah Makes Bold Prediction Ahead of Group L Match

Source: Getty Images

He made clear he has no interest in being lumped in with betting tipsters or football forecasters.

"I am not a lotto forecaster nor a betting prophet," he told the host.

"My prophecies are to demonstrate God's power and might across all fields, including football."

Ghana vs Croatia: Prophet Telvin predicts outcome

With Ghana's qualification from the group stage sealed after Uruguay fell to a 1-0 defeat to Spain, Prophet Telvin was unequivocal about the outcome of the result against Croatia.

He stated his original prophecy on Ghana's three group games remains unchanged: "It is enacted as 1-0, 0-0 and 1-0."

The 1-0 result aligns with the narrow win against Panama, and the 0-0 result applies to Ghana's stalemate against England, which Prophet Telvin had predicted.

By his reckoning, the 1-0 scoreline against Croatia would see the Black Stars secure victory by a slender but decisive victory over the 2018 World Cup runners-up.

He showed no signs of backing away from the bold call, adding: "The fulfilment of the prophecy is very clear."

Watch Prophet Telvin deliver his Ghana vs Croatia prophecy, as shared on YouTube:

Fans react to Prophet Telvin's prediction

The video drew a wave of responses from viewers across Ghana and beyond, with many rallying behind the prophet.

@kirlseymelodies350 wrote:

"The spirit of prophet tb Joshua, God bless you Prophet Telvin"

@Scenic1234 said:

"The prophet of our time. God is with you 🙏"

@MusaMakaspoetry commented:

"I won some money against England; correct score 0:0 here in Zambia 💪"

@perfectdafeamekpor5780 summed up:

"God will surely protect u for us."

@DraxlerIsland declared:

"You operate like a Major Prophet.. Just a matter of time Ghanaians will see that. Tourism is coming to Ghana in astronomical way."

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta's supercomputer tipped Croatia to beat Ghana after running 25,000 match simulations.

The Group L clash will also be the first-ever meeting between the two nations.

Source: YEN.com.gh