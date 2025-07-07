The Minority in Parliament and the NPP plan a protest march to EOCO on July 7, 2025

They are demanding the release or prosecution of former NAFCO CEO Abdul-Wahab Hanan

Hanan has been in EOCO custody for over a week despite reportedly meeting bail terms

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Minority in Parliament and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have scheduled a march to the headquarters of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to protest against the continued detention of Abdul-Wahab Hanan, the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO).

The march, set for Monday, July 7, 2025, is expected to be led by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Minority Leader in Parliament, and Justin Frimpong-Kodua, the NPP General Secretary.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Justin Frimpong-Kodua, lead NPP supporters to the headquarters of the EOCO over the continued detention of the former NAFCO CEO, Abdul-Wahab Hanan. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Speaking on Channel One TV on Sunday, July 6, 2025, the NPP’s National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha, criticised the EOCO for what he called a breach of due process.

He demanded that the agency either charge Hanan in court or release him.

“If Hanan has done something wrong, put him before a court of law and let him have his day,” Mustapha said.

He added that the protest march would include some MPs, party members, and sympathisers demanding answers from EOCO on Hanan’s continued detention, despite fulfilling the required bail terms.

According to Mustapha, EOCO has failed to respond to repeated calls and inquiries, describing the silence and ongoing detention as deliberate and unacceptable.

He further explained that the evaluation report submitted to EOCO far exceeded the required bail conditions.

“We called Raymond Archer and his deputies to finalise the bail process, but none picked up their calls,” he said, suggesting that Hanan’s continued detention appears punitive and unjustified.

Abdul-Wahab Hanan has been in EOCO custody for more than a week after he was apprehended on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Mr Hanan and his wife were arrested in connection with alleged financial crimes.

Although his wife has been released on GH¢30 million bail, he remains in custody as he has not yet met the full conditions of his GH¢60 million bail.

A third unnamed individual linked to the case was also arrested during the simultaneous operation in Accra and Tamale.

Read the Facebook post below:

Reactions to NPP's protest over Hanan's arrest

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the scheduled march by the NPP and Minority leadership to the EOCO office.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions below:

@Kwedjo Trusted said:

"They should arrest them laa."

@Adam Sheriff also said:

"They should be careful they're all in the wanted list."

@Joseph Sogli commented:

"So you Minority in Parliament and your roots NPP Party members as Nothing to think of, than always Protest and Demo."

NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Abronye DC, drags EOCO, NIB, and AG to the Supreme Court over excessive bail terms. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

EOCO, NIB, AG dragged to Supreme Court

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Abronye DC filed an action against the Attorney General, NIB, and EOCO, seeking Supreme Court intervention over what he described as the unlawful detention of suspects.

He demanded the Supreme Court to declare as unconstitutional the continued detention of suspects beyond 48 hours.

He also sought a ruling affirming that EOCO and NIB had no authority to detain individuals beyond 48 hours without judicial approval.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh