Choirmaster honoured his late wife, Beverly Afaglo, with a funeral service in Virginia, United States of America

Beverly Afaglo passed away at 42, a few days before her 43rd birthday, prompting tributes from numerous Ghanaian celebrities

The final funeral rites are scheduled for August 8, 2026, in Accra, with a thanksgiving service following the next day

Choirmaster, one half of Ghanaian music trio Praye, held a memorial service in honour of his wife, Beverly Afaglo, who died on Sunday, May 24, 2026, at the age of 42.

Beverly Afaglo died at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema, Ghana, just four days shy of her 43rd birthday. Her passing was announced by her husband, musician Eugene "Choirmaster" Baah.

Choirmaster celebrates the memory of his late wife, Beverly Afaglo, in the US. Photo credit: Beverly Afaglo & ZionFelix

Source: Instagram

Several loved ones, including Ghanaian celebrities, visited the family of the deceased to express their condolences.

At the one-week commemoration held in Tema, there were many family and friends to mourn with the bereaved family.

A book of condolence was opened in her home at Tema. Choirmaster also opened another book of condolence in the US in honour of his wife.

Beverly Afaglo's US funeral

Before the final funeral rites in Ghana, Choirmaster organised a memorial for his late wife in Virginia, US.

This was to allow for relations in the US who may not be able to travel for the funeral rites in Ghana to bid her a final farewell.

According to ZionFelix, the funeral took place on July 3, 2026, at A&C Banquet Hall in Woodbridge, Virginia. It started at 8 PM.

Several Ghanaian celebrities were present at the memorial of Beverly Afaglo.

Some of those present included Yaw Dabo, Wutah Kobby, Chase, Pope Skunny, Kofi Kinaata, Afia Schwarzenegger, Chris Attoh, among others.

The final funeral rites for late Beverly Afaglo is scheduled for Saturday, August 8, 2026. The funeral will be held at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra, followed by a private burial.

There will be a thanksgiving service on Sunday, August 9, 2026, at Action Chapel International (Tema Main Branch, Off the Aflao Road).

Watch the Facebook video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh