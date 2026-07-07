Nana Ama Bonsu was enstooled as the 15th Asantehemaa of the Asante Kingdom on Monday, July 6, 2026

She assumed the stool name Nana Yaa Akyaa II, reviving a historic name last held by a Queen Mother who served from 1884 to 1917

Nana Yaa Akyaa II succeeds the late Nana Konadu Yiadom III, who passed away in August 2025 after serving as Asantehemaa since 2017

Nana Ama Bonsu has been enstooled as the 15th Asantehemaa of the Asante Kingdom, taking on the stool name Nana Yaa Akyaa II in a ceremony held on Monday, July 6, 2026.

Asanteman enstool Nana Ama Bonsu as the 15th Asantehemaa, Nana Yaa Akyaa II, succeeding Nana Konadu Yiadom III and reviving a historic legacy. Image credit: Manhyia Palce/FB

Source: UGC

The customary rites were conducted following her formal introduction to and acceptance by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as the new Queen Mother of Asanteman.

The assumption of this stool name carries deep historical weight, as it was previously held by Nana Yaa Akyaa I, who served as Asantehemaa from 1884 to 1917.

Succeeding Nana Konadu Yiadom III

Nana Yaa Akyaa II steps into a role left vacant by the passing of her predecessor, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, who died in August 2025, having served since 2017.

The office of the Asantehemaa stands as one of the most powerful traditional institutions within the Asante Kingdom, and the new Queen Mother inherits a position steeped in both cultural authority and constitutional significance.

As the highest-ranking woman in Asanteman, the Asantehemaa serves as a key adviser to the Asantehene and plays a central role in preserving the customs and traditions of the Akan people.

Among her most consequential duties is the authority to nominate a successor to the Golden Stool whenever the Asantehene's office falls vacant, placing her at the heart of the monarchy's continuity.

The Facebook post below captured the moment Nana Ama Bonsu was selected as the 15th Asantehemaa.

Asante lineage stretching back to 1701

Nana Yaa Akyaa II joins a line of distinguished women who have held the stool since the Asante Kingdom's founding.

The first Asantehemaa, Nana Nyaako Kusiamoa, reigned from 1701 to 1722, and she was followed by thirteen others across more than three centuries.

Her immediate predecessors include Nana Afua Serwaa Kobi Ampem II, who served from 1977 to 2016, and Nana Konadu Yiadom III, whose tenure ran from 2017 until she died in 2025.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II hosts Yagbonwura

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi became the setting for a landmark royal meeting on Wednesday when Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II received Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, the paramount ruler of Gonjaland, in a visit that carried deep cultural and symbolic significance.

The two traditional leaders were photographed in a warm embrace, an image that captured the spirit of the occasion and underscored the longstanding relationship between the Asante kingdom and the people of Gonjaland.

Source: YEN.com.gh