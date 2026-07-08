Meisaha Enterprise announced the passing of Hajia Zainab Meizongo, founder of Samu Spices, on Wednesday, July 7, 2026

Management described Hajia Jummai as a mentor, mother, and inspiration whose values shaped the company she built

A one-week du'a in her honour will be held at Todah Court in Kwabenya, Greater Accra Region, on Sunday, July 12, 2026

Hajia Zainab Meizongo, widely known as Hajia Jummai and the founder of Samu Spices, has passed away, leaving behind a legacy of entrepreneurship and service that shaped one of Ghana's recognised spice brands.

Renowned Ghanaian businesswoman and Samu Spices founder Hajia Zainab Meizongo passes away. Photo source: @samu_spices

Source: Instagram

The management and staff of Meisaha Enterprise, the parent company of Samu Spices, broke the news in an Instagram statement published on Wednesday, July 7, 2026.

The announcement opened with the Islamic verse, stating,

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un," meaning "Indeed, to Allah we belong, and indeed, to Him we shall return."

What happened to late Hajia Zainab Meizongo?

Reports indicate that the late Hajia Zainab Meizongo passed away on Saturday, July 5, 2026, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after a short illness.

Her family members were reportedly with her when she passed away at the medical facility.

The late food entrepreneur was buried on Monday, July 6, 2026, in accordance with Islamic tradition.

In their tribute, the company described Hajia Zainab as far more than a businesswoman.

"She was more than a founder. She was a mentor, a mother, and an inspiration whose values of integrity, hard work, and service will forever remain at the heart of our business," the statement read.

The staff also credited her vision and resilience as the foundation upon which everything the company continues to build today was established.

The statement also extended gratitude to all who had reached out with prayers, visits, and condolences since the food entrepreneur's passing, describing the show of support as a source of comfort during a difficult period.

Hajia Zainab Meizongo's one-week Du'a details

A one-week du'a in memory of Hajia Zainab Meizongo will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2026, at Todah Court in Kwabenya in the Greater Accra Region.

Meisaha Enterprise extended an open invitation to family, friends, business partners, customers, and members of the general public to attend and join in prayer.

Throughout the years, the late Meizongo transformed her Samu Spices from a small business in Nima, Accra, into one of Ghana’s leading seasoning brands.

Her company's products include Royal Yaji, multipurpose seasonings and specialised meat powders, while its popular maxi packs made quality spices more accessible to households nationwide.

The Instagram post announcing Hajia Zainab Meizongo's demise is below:

Hajia Zainab Meizongo's demise stirs sad reactions

The news prompted an outpouring of condolences across social media, with followers and customers of the brand sharing their grief.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Akosuahstastyrecipe wrote:

"So sorry …my condolences to the entire family 🙏🏻."

Khadijahkhalidgh said:

"🥹🥹🥹 May Allah grant her Jannah...Aamin."

Thehot_burner added:

"To him we belong, and to him we shall return 🤲🤲."

Renowned Ghanaian visual artist and Guinness World Record holder Sharon Dede Padi, aka Padiki, passes away at 50. Photo source: @padikiartgallery

Source: Facebook

GWR holder Sharon Dede Padi dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the tragic passing of Sharon Dede Padi, affectionately known as Padiki, a prominent Ghanaian visual artist and poet who held the prestigious Guinness World Record for the Largest Leaf Print Painting.

Many took to social media to express their grief, with heartfelt tributes pouring in, as the nation mourned the loss of a creative soul whose groundbreaking work redefined Ghana's artistic landscape.

Source: YEN.com.gh