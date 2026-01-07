Du’a for Late Ayawaso East MP Mahama Naser Toure Scheduled for Sunday

The du'a for the late Ayawaso East MP , Mahama Naser Toure, has been scheduled for 10:00 AM on Sunday, January 11, 2026

The memorial prayer will take place at the National Mosque in Kanda, Greater Accra Region

The MP for Ayawaso North, Yusif Jajah, confirmed the event during a visit by Islamic cleric Sheikh Abdul Malik Maiga

The du'a for the late Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Mahama Naser Toure, has been scheduled for Sunday, January 11, 2026.

According to the MP for Ayawaso North, Yusif Jajah, the du'a will take place at the National Mosque at Kanda in the Greater Accra Region.

Yusif Jajah, the MP for Ayawaso North, announces the date for the du'a for the late Ayawaso East MP, Mahama Naser Toure. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Yusif Jajah, who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and the Creative Arts, disclosed this during the visit of a renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abdul Malik Maiga, to the residence of the late Ayawaso East MP.

"God willing, this Sunday, there will be a final du'a at 10:00 AM at the National Mosque for our big brother, Mac Naza," Yusif Jajah announced.

Mahama Naser Toure died on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at the age of 60 after a period of illness at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The Ghanaian lawmaker, popularly known as Mac Naza, was buried on Monday, January 5, 2026, after Janazah prayers led by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, at the National Mosque.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Who was Mahama Naser Toure?

Mahama Naser Toure was born on March 17, 1965, in Nima, a suburb of the Greater Accra Region.

He had his secondary education at West Africa Senior High School, where he obtained his SSCE (now WASSCE) before proceeding to Central University College for his undergraduate studies.

Mahama Toure Naser was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Central University.

Upon receiving his bachelor's degree, he enrolled at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), where he obtained a Diploma in Governance.

Mac Naza later obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Doshisha University in Japan.

Between 1993 and 2011, the late Ayawaso East MP worked as the managing director for Aminasei Oil Company in Accra.

Before assuming this role, he had previously worked as the manager of the OTA Forex Bureau, also in Accra.

The late Ayawaso East MP was survived by his wife and two children.

Mahama Naser Toure's political legacy

The late MP first entered Parliament in 2012 after winning the Ayawaso East seat in the general election on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mac Naza was re-elected in the 2016 and 2020 parliamentary elections.

He again obtained another resounding victory in the 2024 general elections to begin his fourth term, which has now been cut short by death.

While in Parliament, the late Ayawaso East MP held many important roles, serving as the Vice Chairman of the Energy Committee and a member of the Roads and Transport Committee, House Committee, and the Private Members’ Bills and Motions Committee.

He was also the Chairman of the Greater Accra NDC MPs Caucus after serving for many years as the deputy.

President John Mahama gets emotional during his visit to the residence of the late Ayawaso East MP, Mahama Naser Toure. Photo source: @the1957news/X & UGC.

Source: Facebook

President Mahama visits Toure's residence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama visited the family of late Ayawaso East MP, Mahama Naser Toure, to express his condolences.

During the visit, President Mahama struggled to hold back tears during the emotional visit shared in a viral video.

The late MP, also known as Mac Naza, was buried after a Janazah prayer attended by top NDC and NPP politicians.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh