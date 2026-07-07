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Ghana Education Service Harmonised Prospectus: What 2026 SHS Freshers and Parents Should Expect
Education

Ghana Education Service Harmonised Prospectus: What 2026 SHS Freshers and Parents Should Expect

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
3 min read
  • The Ghana Education Service introduced a harmonised prospectus to help families plan purchases under the Free Senior High School policy
  • The service has warned schools that they are prohibited from requesting additional items from students
  • The prospectus is divided into categories, with basic school supplies and cleaning equipment for students

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With the West African Examinations Council setting July 15, 2026, as the target date for releasing the results of the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination, most parents will set their sights on getting school items and selecting schools.

With the onset of the Free Senior High School policy and attendant problems that came with concerns over costs, the Ghana Education Service introduced a harmonised prospectus to help parents prepare their wards for school.

Ghana Education Service, Harmonised Prospectus, SHS Freshers, BECE, SHS provisions, BECE results
The Ghana Education Service has a harmonised prospectus to help families plan purchases under the Free Senior High School policy. Credit: Graphic Online
Source: Facebook

The prospectus in the past has been divided into categories, starting with Category A, which has 27 basic items like trunks and toiletries.

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Category B has cleaning supplies, divided into three sub-groups, with students required to provide items like brooms and buckets.

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While the full prospectus could see some new additions, the 2025 prospectus for Boarding Students, items commonly include:

  • Bedding materials (blankets, mattress, pillows, sheets)
  • School uniform(s), sportswear
  • Textbooks and exercise books (as prescribed)
  • Stationery (pens, rulers, mathematics set, etc.)
  • Trunk or hard suitcase storage box (wooden/plastic) for personal items
  • Toiletries and personal hygiene items
  • School bag, water bottle, flash drive
  • Rainwear, umbrella, torchlight, sewing kit
  • Shoes (formal, sports)

For Day Students, though lighter, the list still includes:

  • Uniforms, shoes
  • Exercise books, textbooks, writing tools
  • Raincoat or umbrella
  • Bag, stationery, calculators, geometry set, etc.

Why does the GES have a harmonised prospectus?

The service introduced a harmonised prospectus to clamp down on the unauthorised sale of school items because of the Free SHS policy.

This led to the introduction of a harmonised prospectus for Senior High School students to ensure schools do not ask students to bring extra items.

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The national prospectus is categorised into basic needs and cleaning materials to make it easier for parents to identify required items.

Over the years, the Ghana Education Service has interdicted headteachers of Senior High Schools for collecting unauthorised monies from students.

BECE candidates to select schools after results

In another major change, the Basic Education Certificate Examination candidates will now select their preferred senior high schools only after their results are released.

This is part of efforts to reform the Computerised School Selection and Placement System.

Iddrisu explained that the new approach will introduce a mandatory one-week window following the release of results, during which candidates can finalise their school selections based on their actual aggregates.

Ghana Education Service, Harmonised Prospectus, SHS Freshers, BECE, SHS provisions, BECE results
BECE candidates will now select their preferred senior high schools only after their results are released. Credit: Ministry of Education GH
Source: Facebook

Under the Computerised School Selection and Placement System, students were required to select their Senior High Schools before sitting for the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

In 2025, the Ministry of Education launched investigations into allegations of bribery in the ongoing Senior High School placement process.

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Government set to make major change to BECE

YEN.com.gh reported that the government is reviewing the Basic Education Certificate Examination timetable to create longer intervals between papers and reduce pressure on candidates.

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, said the current timetable placed unnecessary stress on students.

Iddrisu explained to the press that under the proposed review, the exam will now begin on Wednesdays.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
BECEGhana Education ServiceFree SHS Education in Ghana
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