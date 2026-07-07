The Ghana Education Service introduced a harmonised prospectus to help families plan purchases under the Free Senior High School policy

The service has warned schools that they are prohibited from requesting additional items from students

The prospectus is divided into categories, with basic school supplies and cleaning equipment for students

With the West African Examinations Council setting July 15, 2026, as the target date for releasing the results of the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination, most parents will set their sights on getting school items and selecting schools.

With the onset of the Free Senior High School policy and attendant problems that came with concerns over costs, the Ghana Education Service introduced a harmonised prospectus to help parents prepare their wards for school.

The Ghana Education Service has a harmonised prospectus to help families plan purchases under the Free Senior High School policy. Credit: Graphic Online

Source: Facebook

The prospectus in the past has been divided into categories, starting with Category A, which has 27 basic items like trunks and toiletries.

Category B has cleaning supplies, divided into three sub-groups, with students required to provide items like brooms and buckets.

While the full prospectus could see some new additions, the 2025 prospectus for Boarding Students, items commonly include:

Bedding materials (blankets, mattress, pillows, sheets)

School uniform(s), sportswear

Textbooks and exercise books (as prescribed)

Stationery (pens, rulers, mathematics set, etc.)

Trunk or hard suitcase storage box (wooden/plastic) for personal items

Toiletries and personal hygiene items

School bag, water bottle, flash drive

Rainwear, umbrella, torchlight, sewing kit

Shoes (formal, sports)

For Day Students, though lighter, the list still includes:

Uniforms, shoes

Exercise books, textbooks, writing tools

Raincoat or umbrella

Bag, stationery, calculators, geometry set, etc.

Why does the GES have a harmonised prospectus?

The service introduced a harmonised prospectus to clamp down on the unauthorised sale of school items because of the Free SHS policy.

This led to the introduction of a harmonised prospectus for Senior High School students to ensure schools do not ask students to bring extra items.

The national prospectus is categorised into basic needs and cleaning materials to make it easier for parents to identify required items.

Over the years, the Ghana Education Service has interdicted headteachers of Senior High Schools for collecting unauthorised monies from students.

BECE candidates to select schools after results

In another major change, the Basic Education Certificate Examination candidates will now select their preferred senior high schools only after their results are released.

This is part of efforts to reform the Computerised School Selection and Placement System.

Iddrisu explained that the new approach will introduce a mandatory one-week window following the release of results, during which candidates can finalise their school selections based on their actual aggregates.

BECE candidates will now select their preferred senior high schools only after their results are released. Credit: Ministry of Education GH

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Under the Computerised School Selection and Placement System, students were required to select their Senior High Schools before sitting for the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

In 2025, the Ministry of Education launched investigations into allegations of bribery in the ongoing Senior High School placement process.

Government set to make major change to BECE

YEN.com.gh reported that the government is reviewing the Basic Education Certificate Examination timetable to create longer intervals between papers and reduce pressure on candidates.

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, said the current timetable placed unnecessary stress on students.

Iddrisu explained to the press that under the proposed review, the exam will now begin on Wednesdays.

Source: YEN.com.gh