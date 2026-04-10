A Ghanaian man who was travelling from the Netherlands to Ghana went mad at the airport and caused a stir

His Ghanaian friend, who was seeing him off at the airport, took a video while speaking Twi to the man to calm him down

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts

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A Ghanaian man living in the Netherlands, who was ready to travel back to Ghana for a visit, could not make it due to an incident at the airport abroad.

Several police officers who were at the Netherlands airport came to attend to him.

Ghanaian man travelling back to Ghana becomes mentally challenged at the Netherlands airport. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a TikTok video, another Ghanaian man who was taking the video said he was the one seeing his fellow countryman off to visit the motherland.

However, the one travelling started acting weird. According to his friend, he started taking off his clothes and became completely uncovered at the airport.

Some police officers present at the airport immediately came to take him away from the area to prevent the destruction.

His friend, who had come to see him off, spoke to him in Twi to calm him down.

The man returning to Ghana confirmed to his friend that someone back home had caused his madness.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Ghanaian man gone mad

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @adjei157 on TikTok. Read them below:

Judithjudith276 said:

"Bro, please start praying for him, this is not just ordinary, Mercy Lord 💔😭😭."

Happy girl wrote"

"life is spiritual 🥹🥹🥹, Lord help him 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Mama Thess 8 said:

"Hmm 😒 🤔 life is unfair."

🫧Akyediepa🫧 wrote:

"God please heal him."

Mi_mi de bae💝 said:

"Oh, Mercy Lord, come into this situation, Jehovah 🙏🙏🙏."

Shantel wrote:

"Why am I crying 😭 God protect us ooo."

Happy girl said:

"Life is spiritual 🥹🥹🥹, lord help him 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Barbie 💐🌻 wrote:

"We should all be prayerful, may God protect him 🥺."

Love Yourz said:

"Sometimes some friends are too caring, honestly am feeling how his friend is feeling and him. Omo ay3 wo aduro wo fie 😢😭."

MINA SAMONAS wrote:

"This is very bad. May God see him through."

SCILLA'S BEAUTY🧚‍♀️ said:

"I don't know him, but my heart aches for him🥺."

PROPH AKWASI SARKODIE wrote:

"Merciful God, be kind to your servant and everyone going through things now and forever!"

User2068866150833 said:

"May God protect him."

Kwadei, the Ghanaian man who has gone mad abroad. Photo credit: @Afia Pokuaa/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian man goes mad in US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man who left Ghana many years ago for greener pastures in the US has become mentally challenged.

In a video, the man was spotted gallivanting the streets of a foreign country, looking wretched and unkempt.

An unidentified man who recorded him gave his name as Kwadei, adding that he hails from Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh