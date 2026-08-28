A 26-year-old Ghanaian dental surgery assistant identified as Doris Ampem was trafficked to Nigeria after a woman she trusted promised her a nursing job in Belgium

The suspect, Abigail Boateng, allegedly met Ampem at church and encouraged her to study dental nursing before presenting the fraudulent overseas opportunity

Ampem's family borrowed GH¢10,000 to fund the process, unaware the Belgium job offer was a fraudulent scheme

A 26-year-old Ghanaian dental surgery assistant has been rescued after being allegedly sent to Nigeria under the guise of a nursing job opportunity in Belgium.

A Ghanaian dental surgery assistant, Doris Ampem, was sent to Nigeria under false promises of a nursing job in Belgium, as her story goes viral. Image credit: Istock/Pablo Leal Dominguez

Source: UGC

The victim, identified in media reports as Doris Ampem, was lured by a woman she had known at church, according to a story shared by GHOne TV on X on 26 August 2026.

Ampem was weeks away from completing her national service when the opportunity arose. She had met the suspect, Abigail Boateng, at church and came to regard her as a mentor who had guided her professional development.

It was Boateng who allegedly encouraged Ampem to pursue dental nursing, leading her to enrol at Kintampo College of Health, where she completed her training.

After Ampem finished her studies, Boateng allegedly told her about an opening for nurses to travel to Belgium through her company, Nestor Global Limited.

"I received an invite from Miss Abigail Boateng from Nestor Global Limited, which is in Belgium. So she's inviting me to join her there," Ampem said.

Family borrowed thousands to fund the trip

Ampem was told she would need approximately $3,000, equivalent to around GH¢33,000, to process the move.

When her family struggled to raise the amount, Boateng allegedly stepped in and offered to cover part of the cost. Ampem's mother eventually borrowed GH¢10,000 from a friend to contribute to the sum.

With her passport obtained and her documents submitted, Ampem was later asked to pay an additional GH¢4,000 for an air ticket. She was then told her route to Belgium would pass through Lagos and Cameroon.

"My auntie here, she told me she's in Belgium. I asked if I'm coming to her. She told me I'm coming to her," Ampem said.

Ampem was eventually rescued, and two suspects were arrested in connection with the alleged fraudulent operation.

The X post below contains the full report on the alleged fake Belgium job scheme.

Ghanaians react to the rescue story

The story prompted a wave of responses on social media, with many questioning whether the arrests went far enough and calling for deeper investigations into fraudulent networks.

@Emmanuel Boateng Agyenim shared:

"A good job done🔥 but I don't think only the two of them were involved. They shouldn't have apprehended him at the airport. Close monitoring would have shared a lot, including other victims."

@InkoomAndy99349 wrote:

"But GHOne, you guys should have monitored and get to the root of the network. You rushed the investigation and arrest."

@EvulJoey shared:

"They should have followed to the [Expletive] zone with police at vantage points anaaa mabodam?"

@laportajnr wrote:

"This is what the immigration service there should be doing instead of the 'something for the boys'."

@Joseph12524068 shared:

"There are a lot of Ghanaians suffering in Cote dvoire under this same scheme."

Nigerian comedian Flowerboy marries his longtime partner Graxie in a court wedding on August 24, 2026. Image credit: Flowerboy

Source: Facebook

Nigerian comedian Flowerboy weds long-time girlfriend Graxie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian comedian Flowerboy made things official with his longtime partner Graxie, announcing on Monday, August 24, 2026,

that the two had completed a court marriage and were now legally husband and wife.Flowerboy broke the news on his Facebook page, where he shared content from the ceremony alongside the caption,

The post quickly attracted a wave of reactions from fans who have watched the couple's relationship unfold over the years through their social media presence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh