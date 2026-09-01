A large wooden sign at the Big Church Festival in West Sussex collapsed during high winds on Friday, August 28, killing a 41-year-old pastor

Robert Guanco, who led Jesus Living Water Church in Eastbourne, was struck by the sign bearing the words 'Everything's Unmissable'

The Archbishop of Canterbury and festival organisers expressed grief as Sussex Police launched an investigation into the collapse

A beloved church leader lost his life on Friday, 28 August, when a massive wooden overhead sign toppled onto him during a celebrated Christian gathering in England.

A tragic incident at the Big Church Festival in West Sussex claims the life of a popular pastor, Robert Guanco. Image credit: Nairaland Forum

Source: UGC

Robert Guanco, 41, the pastor of Jesus Living Water Church in Eastbourne, East Sussex, was fatally struck when the structure, which bore the words "Everything's Unmissable", came crashing down amid powerful winds at the Big Church Festival near Steyning in West Sussex.

A September 1, 2026 report from Tuko indicated that six other people were injured in the incident, four of whom required hospital treatment. Eyewitnesses scrambled to lift the fallen structure and free those caught beneath it.

Church community mourns its pastor

Guanco's congregation responded to his death with a heartfelt tribute and launched a fundraising appeal in support of his family.

The church described him as "our beloved brother, friend and pastor," noting that he is survived by his wife Isay and daughter Ellie.

"Through his ministry, kindness, prayers and encouragement, he touched many lives," the statement read.

"His passing is deeply felt by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."

The Big Church Festival, which first launched in 2009 and is widely regarded as the United Kingdom's largest Christian gathering, was immediately suspended.

Organisers cancelled all remaining performances and worship sessions that had been scheduled to continue through Sunday.

"We are devastated by the serious incident," they said.

"Particularly with the family, friends and church of Pastor Guanco as they process the immense grief of his loss."

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, also spoke out, saying she was "sad and [Expletive]" by the tragedy.

She offered prayers for Guanco's family, those receiving medical care, and all festivalgoers grappling with the events.

Many attendees only became aware of the seriousness of the situation when the festival's live stream on God TV was abruptly cut, with a message citing "unforeseen circumstances."

Sussex Police have opened an investigation into the cause of the collapse.

Pastor Ng'ang'a praises Catholic church

Closer to home, Kenyan pastor James Ng'ang'a sparked a wave of online debate after using an outdoor crusade to criticise what he described as the loose standards governing modern Protestant churches.

Ng'ang'a questioned how straightforward it has become for individuals to assume church leadership roles and criticised the use of elaborate titles and frequent church rebranding.

In a move that caught many by surprise, he also voiced admiration for the Catholic Church, arguing that its structured hierarchy provides a level of accountability that many Protestant denominations lack.

Umaru Atu Kalgo confirmed dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that retired Supreme Court Justice Umaru Atu Kalgo has died, prompting a heartfelt tribute from Senator Aminu Tambuwal, who represents Sokoto South in the Nigerian National Assembly.

Tambuwal, a former Governor of Sokoto State, took to his verified X account on Tuesday, 25 August, to honour the late jurist, whom he described as one of Nigeria's most distinguished legal minds and a recipient of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

Kalgo's legal career stretched across several decades and touched virtually every level of Nigeria's judicial system.

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Source: YEN.com.gh