CCC Evangelist and Wife Found Dead As Heartbreaking Details Emerge Online

A Celestial Church of Christ evangelist and his wife both lost their lives in Akiode Ibogun, Ogun State, on Monday, 25th August, 2026

Adenike Odukoya sustained severe head injuries during a domestic dispute with her husband, Evangelist Abidemi Odukoya, at around 3:00 AM

Evangelist Odukoya was later found dead on the Lagos-Abeokuta Express Road after fleeing the scene of his wife's death

A Celestial Church of Christ shepherd and his wife both lost their lives on Monday, 25th August, 2026, in a tragic series of events that unfolded in Akiode Ibogun, Ogun State, Nigeria.

Tragic deaths of Celestial Church of Christ evangelist Abidemi Odukoya and his wife, Adenike, surfaced after a domestic dispute in Ogun State on August 25, 2026. Image credit: Arole TV/Facebook

Source: UGC

According to a report shared on Facebook by Arole TV on 31st August, 2026, Evangelist Abidemi Odukoya, the Shepherd-in-Charge of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) Iri Orun Parish, was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife, Adenike Odukoya, in the early hours of that Monday morning.

Wife dies at home after domestic dispute

At approximately 3:00 AM, Mrs Adenike Odukoya sustained severe head injuries during the altercation and lost consciousness.

The evangelist fled the residence after noticing his wife was unresponsive.

Their son immediately alerted neighbours, and members of the local Community Development Association (CDA) rushed to the home to attempt an emergency rescue. Despite their efforts, Mrs Odukoya did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was laid to rest at the family residence later that day, at approximately 2:00 PM.

Evangelist's remains found on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

By 6:00 AM on the same day, reports reached the community that an unidentified body had been discovered at Iyana Coker along the Ifo axis of the Lagos-Abeokuta Express Road.

CDA officials travelled to the location and confirmed the deceased was Evangelist Odukoya. Eyewitness accounts indicated that he had deliberately stepped into the path of an oncoming vehicle on the busy highway.

Personnel from the Nigeria Police Force subsequently arrived and initiated standard procedural actions.

The husband's family, meanwhile, was coordinating with authorities to secure the official release of his remains for burial.

The Facebook post below contains footage from the residence of the Celestial Church of Christ shepherd and his wife.

Evangelist Suro Nyame's junior pastor passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian street preacher, Evangelist Suro Nyame, stirred sadness on social media after announcing the death of a loyal disciple, Sofo Weezy.

In a TikTok post shared by the Evangelist on December 1, 2025, his late disciple was heard speaking about a strange encounter he had in the Volta Region before passing away.

The popular Ghanaian street preacher grabbed headlines in 2023 after announcing that he had converted a ghetto tattoo artist whose life revolved around substance abuse to Christianity.

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Source: YEN.com.gh