Popular Ghanaian street preacher, Evangelist Suro Nyame, has stirred sadness on social media after announcing the death of a loyal disciple, Sofo Weezy.

Evangelist Suro Nyame stirs sadness as he announces the death of his loyal disciple Sofo Weezy after a trip to the Volta Region. Image credit: @fathersuronyame, @eddie_wrt

In a TikTok post shared by the Evangelist on December 1, 2025, his late disciple was heard speaking about a strange encounter he had in the Volta Region before passing away.

Evangelist Suro Nyame saves Sofo Weezy

The popular Ghanaian street preacher grabbed headlines in 2023 after announcing that he had converted a ghetto tattoo artist whose life revolved around substance abuse to Christianity.

Suro Nyame unveiled Sofo Weezy, as he was known, to the entire country as his newest junior pastor.

He said he had ventured into the ghetto where he lived and preached to him about Christianity until he convinced him to leave his old life behind and join his ministry.

Many Ghanaians praised Evangelist Suro Nyame over his exploits, with popular media personality Captain Smart holding him up as an example of a man of God emulating the life and work of Jesus Christ.

Sofo Weezy became an online sensation due to the fact that he had tattoos covering his entire body.

Below is a Twitter video of Sofo Weezy showing off his tattoos after being saved by Suro Nyame.

Suro Nyame announces Sofo Weezy’s death

On December 1, Evangelist Suro Nyame stirred sadness online after he shared an audio tape of his final conversation with his loyal junior pastor.

In the audio, the tattooed pastor said he had gotten seriously sick after travelling with a friend to the Volta Region.

He stated that he was taken to a home with a shrine and was given a suspicious snake wine to drink, which ended up worsening his situation.

Sofo Weezy said he has since become weaker and weaker and has visited hospitals, shrines, and many other places seeking healing to no avail.

He declared his undying love and loyalty to Suro Nyame and expressed gratitude to him for saving him.

The street preacher shared the audio with the caption, “RIP my son”, indicating Sofo Weezy passed away following their conversation.

Below is the TikTok post of Suro Nyame and Sofo Weezy’s final conversation.

Source: YEN.com.gh