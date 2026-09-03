A video shared on September 2, 2026, showed a Rwandan woman allegedly arrested at a bus park in Rubavu over her choice of clothing

Rwanda National Police said the woman was later cleared, but the officers involved were detained over their conduct during the incident

Rwanda has no specific law banning mini skirts, though police invoke public order and decency laws to regulate dress in public spaces

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A Rwandan woman was allegedly arrested for wearing a mini skirt at a bus park in Rubavu, in an incident that has ignited debate across social media about personal freedom, cultural values, and policing in Africa.

The Rwandan police allegedly arrest a woman for wearing a short skirt in public, as the video sparks fury. Image credit: dusanpetkovic, Lawrey/iStock, african.folder/Instagram

Source: UGC

Footage of the alleged arrest was shared by Africa.folder on September 2, 2026, and quickly spread online.

The video, filmed at the Rubavu bus park, showed officers detaining the woman over what authorities described as indecent dressing.

Police have framed such enforcement actions as necessary to uphold public decency and preserve cultural values.

The Instagram video below shows the moment the woman was apprehended by police.

Rwanda Police detain officers after backlash

Following public outcry, the Rwanda National Police clarified that the woman had been cleared and released.

However, the officers involved in the arrest were themselves detained, reportedly over concerns about how they handled the situation.

Rwanda does not have a specific statute that criminalises miniskirts, but law enforcement agencies have previously drawn on broader public order and decency legislation to intervene in matters of dress in public spaces.

Social media divided over the woman's arrest

The video drew a wave of contrasting reactions, with commenters split between those who supported stricter dress codes and those who condemned the arrest as an overreach.

eddiemyron66 wrote:

"I'm sure her ex was one of those police guys😂😂😂."

yasukeag commented:

"Let's normalise this !!! We don't need [Expletive] everywhere, we need CLASS and Traditional ❤️."

maglera_dbn said:

"Africa is focusing on the wrong things 🤣🤣🤣."

akolgermany asked:

"But it's her body, her choice?"

just_mbugua_ wrote:

"Rwanda is slowly turning to be like our neighbours, Uganda. 😂😂😂."

shasha_nicki added:

"I love this as a lady; decency is very important ❤️."

Black Sherif's former manager, Shadrack Agyei Owuso, has sued the Ghana Police Service over a dawn arrest that saw him marched through the streets in his boxer shorts. Image credit: We Love Ghana.

Source: UGC

Black Sherif's former manager sues Ghana Police

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shadrack Agyei Owusu, once Black Sherif's manager, filed a human rights suit against the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney-General at the High Court in Accra.

In June 2026, he was reportedly arrested over an alleged $1 million fraud linked to land and construction deals, with reports claiming he collected large sums, including $950,000 and $480,000, after promising projects that were never delivered.

Investigators at the time alleged he neither owned the lands in question nor had the capacity to execute the projects, and claimed the funds were instead used to support his personal lifestyle.

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Source: YEN.com.gh