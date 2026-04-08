Management of the Prempeh II Library at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi has announced plans to implement a strict dress code policy aimed at preserving decorum and fostering a conducive academic environment within the facility.

In a directive issued by the library authorities, students will be required to adhere to defined standards of dressing as a condition for entry.

Management of the Prempeh II Library at KNUST has introduced a new dress code policy for students. Photo credit: KNUST/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Management emphasised that only individuals who are appropriately dressed will be granted access, while those who fail to comply will be turned away.

The policy outlines a range of attire considered unsuitable for the academic setting of the library.

These include sleeveless tops, vests, sagging trousers, shirts with deep necklines, crop tops, outfits that expose cleavage, and boxer shorts.

The wearing of caps within the library has also been prohibited.

According to management, the initiative forms part of broader efforts to maintain discipline and uphold the standards expected of one of the university’s key academic spaces.

The library, which serves as a central hub for learning and research, is expected to reflect an atmosphere of seriousness and respect.

While the directive underscores the institution’s commitment to academic excellence and order, it is also likely to prompt discussions among students regarding personal expression and institutional regulations.

The enforcement of the dress code signals a renewed focus by authorities on ensuring that the library environment remains aligned with the values of professionalism and academic integrity.

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Students sent home for indecent dressing

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has once again enforced its strict dress code policy, removing several students from class for allegedly violating the university's guidelines on appropriate attire.

Management of the University insists on decent dressing on campus at all times. Photo credit: UGC

Source: Twitter

The incident, which was captured in a trending video, has sparked reactions across social media.

According to reports, several students were escorted off the university's campus by lecturers and a designated task force.

In the trending video, a supposed lecturer was captured dragging a female student dressed in a crop top and jeans out of the lecture hall. Many onlookers, including fellow students, appeared shocked by the incident.

YEN.com.gh understands that Professor Abednego F. O. Amartey, the university's Vice-Chancellor, has consistently reinforced the importance of professionalism on campus.

According to him, students wearing revealing clothes such as short skirts, torn jeans, and attire that exposes vital body parts will not be allowed to attend lectures.

This policy is part of UPSA’s commitment to maintaining a professional atmosphere conducive to learning.

Lecturers have been instructed to strictly enforce the dress code by removing students who do not comply with these standards.

In another segment of the trending video, a male student attempted to avoid punishment by wearing his female colleague’s shoe after his own footwear was deemed inappropriate. He did this in an attempt to blend in and avoid being sent home by the task force.

UPSA rewards students for dressing appropriately

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) honoured students for dressing well in April 2024.

Adwoa Yeboah, a third-year student and Andy Kusi Yeboah, a first-year student, were the recipients of the award and were gifted souvenirs.

The Ghanaian university took to social media to congratulate the duo on their conduct and encouraged other students to follow their lead.

Source: YEN.com.gh